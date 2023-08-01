A Georgia judge forcefully rejected on Monday an effort by former President Donald Trump to derail an investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state — an investigation that is expected to yield indictments in mid-August.

Trump tried to get Judge Robert C.I. McBurney of the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta to throw out evidence collected by a special grand jury and disqualify the prosecutor overseeing the investigation, Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney.

But in a nine-page order, McBurney wrote that Trump did not have the legal standing to make such challenges before indictments were handed up. The judge said the “injuries” that Trump claimed to have suffered from the 2-1/2-year investigation “are either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized.”

The office of Willis, a Democrat, is expected to present potential indictments in the matter to a regular grand jury in the next few weeks.

The Georgia investigation is part of a swirl of legal troubles surrounding Trump, who has already been indicted on state charges in New York connected with hush-money payments in 2016, and on federal charges over his retention and handling of classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

He has also received a target letter as part of a federal investigation into wider efforts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election, suggesting that he could be indicted again.

In Atlanta, law enforcement officials have been stepping up security in anticipation of the grand jury proceedings there.

Last week, officials put orange barriers around the Fulton County courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Willis has asked the FBI for “protective resources” at the court complex, and has had some members of her staff outfitted with bulletproof vests.

A “special purpose” grand jury, which did not have indictment power, interviewed dozens of witnesses and subpoenaed documents over the course of roughly seven months. The jury then issued an advisory report recommending that a number of people be indicted on charges of violating Georgia laws, according to the jury foreperson.

The specifics of those recommendations have not yet been made public, although the foreperson, in a February interview with The New York Times, strongly hinted that Trump was among the people recommended for indictment.