A judge tossed out a no contest plea Monday and opened the door for three defendants to stand trial in a building contractor fraud case involving at least 16 survivors of the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

The decision by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer drew gasps from victims attending Monday’s sentencing for Salvador and Pamela Chiaramonte and their daughter, Amy Perry.

The former owners of Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing in Tulare are accused of bilking victims who lost homes in the fire, which sparked on Oct. 8, 2017, and wiped out 5,643 structures and killed 22 people.

During a recess, victims expressed frustration that they haven’t gotten closure in the yearslong case. Others said they hope the defendants get a heavier sentence than the initial plea deal presented in the plea bargain they reached in April.

“I think it’s going to be good because (the judge) didn’t have all the information,” said Dana Kelley, 63, whose 2,000-square-foot Coffey Park home was destroyed in the fire. “When she hears all that, when the trial starts, (Chiaramonte’s) going to get a lot of time.”

The defendants are scheduled to return to court Dec. 15 to schedule a jury trial.

“It’s the judge’s prerogative” — whether to accept a plea agreement, said Ken Rosenfeld, lead attorney for the Chiaramontes, who described Shaffer’s bombshell as “just a continuance” that would allow the defense to “rethink,” in order to arrive at “a resolution for our clients and the community.”

“We’re not shocked,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of things in my career. There’s a lot of emotion in this case.“

Rosenfeld expressed no misgivings about the presentation from fellow defense attorney Ron Irwin that prompted Shaffer to toss the plea deal. After stating that Sal Chiaramonte was remorseful, Irwin then cited a number of reasons why his client was not at fault.

“I think it’s important for every client, to give context. This is an unusual case. This man has been doing ethical and honest business for 40 years. We have no regrets about adding context about who he is and what happened here.”

Kelley, who was watching the judge during Irwin’s tone-deaf oration, observed, “I could tell the whole time she was sitting up there, she was just done with him.”

“We had a bird in hand,” said Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney David Kim, referring to the plea deal. “And then for reasons and motivations I can’t really comment on, they made the decision to do something that was very poorly received.”

While he welcomes the opportunity to take his clients’ case before a jury, Kim noted that this decision “comes at a cost to the community, and to the homeowners.”

Noting that the crimes occurred in 2018 and 2019, he said, “now we’re sitting here in 2022. That’s the one thing that weighs on my mind – the delay.”

In May 2019, Chiaramonte Construction became the first contractor accused by Tubbs Fire survivors of negligence and fraud during the massive rebuild across Santa Rosa.

Prosecutors and victims alleged the Chiaramonte family made unfulfilled promises to rebuild homes. Property owners presented allegations of fraud and negligence in May 2019.

Victims said they paid for work that was shoddily performed or not done at all, The Press Democrat first reported in 2019. They alleged the contractors missed deadlines, broke promises on construction start dates and let rebuilds drag on with no progress.

“They threw dirt on my lot,” Kelley said of the minimal progress.

The California Contractors State License Board launched an investigation into Chiaramonte Construction in 2019 and later suspended its license for failure to maintain workers’ compensation coverage.

The company was dissolved and in April 2020 the Chiaramontes filed for personal bankruptcy protection from creditors.

Criminal charges were filed against the Chiaramontes and Perry in July 2020.

Prosecutors say the defendants had signed roughly 40 construction contracts following the Tubbs Fire. The criminal complaint lists 16 victims.

The three defendants initially faced more than 50 criminal counts ranging from diversion of construction funds to grand theft. In April, Salvador Chiaramonte pleaded no contest to 13 counts of diverting funds of at least $1,000 and one count of theft from an elder or dependent adult. Pamela Chiaramonte and Perry each pleaded no contest to one count of diversion of funds.

Under the plea deal, Salvador Chiaramonte faced six years in prison, but half could have been on post-release community supervision. His wife faced 60 days under a jail alternative program and their daughter faced 160 days.

Several victims shook their heads during Monday’s hearing when the defense presented Salvador Chiramonte as an experienced businessman and devoted Christian who proactively came to Sonoma County on behalf of fire victims.

“This is not a criminal. This is a guy who got in over his head … trying to help people,” said defense attorney Irwin.

Shaffer interrupted him twice to ask him to speak slowly and to wrap up his argument.

She twice clarified that she had a copy of Irwin’s argument before concluding, among other things, Salvador Chiaramonte did not take responsibility and blamed other parties for what happened five years ago.

Rich Freeman, the Santa Rosa-based attorney representing victims in an ongoing civil suit, said he believed Shaffer disapproved of the lenient sentence that was on the table.

During a recess, he said Shaffer’s decision had its benefits.

“It’s refreshing. When somebody does something wrong, you want them appropriately punished,” said Freeman, who described her actions Monday as “one of the bravest things I’ve seen a judge do in a long time. That took a lot of fortitude and honesty and guts.”

