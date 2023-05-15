Judge releases Bay Area man accused of helping bury body of 2-year-old boy

OAKLAND — A man accused of helping bury the body of 2-year-old Jamari Madkins after the young boy was allegedly killed by his mother’s pimp has been released from jail after a judge agreed to waive his $500,000 bail, court records show.

Joel Saavedra, 21, is charged with accessory in Jamari’s death after prosecutors allege he helped 22-year-old Keonte Harris bury Jamari’s body in Napa County after Harris drove to Saavedra’s Solano County home seeking assistance. But now, Saavedra’s defense team is pushing back against the allegations, saying that Saavedra had nothing to do with the body disposal and arguing that story appears to have come from Jamari’s mother — known in court records only as “Jane Doe” — who initially withheld information about her son’s death.

“The defense sympathizes with Jane Doe and her situation. However, she has history of omitting and lying to police,” attorney Siera Promise Dugan wrote in a motion arguing for Saavedra’s release.

A court order signed by Judge James Cramer says Saavedra must stay at home while he’s on pretrial detention, and subjects him to electronic monitoring. He is allowed to leave his mother’s Solano County home to go to work — he’s employed at a local skilled nursing facility — as well as court. He’s been ordered to stay away from Doe and can be searched by police without a warrant, court records show.

In the motion to release Saavedra, Dugan included several letters from not just family but co-workers and employers of Saavedra, all of whom vouched for his character.

“My brother, Joel, is not only my brother, but also a father to a little boy who I know without a doubt he loves very much…He initiates love in our family between us brothers,” Saavedra’s brother wrote in one of the support letters.

Meanwhile, Harris’ situation has not changed. He remains in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on a no-bail hold, where he has been since last December, when Alameda County prosecutors charged him with human trafficking of Doe. That arrest came after the discovery of Jamari’s body in Napa County, and while Harris was a suspect in the boy’s death, authorities initially said they couldn’t prove what happened to Jamari, pending further investigation.

That changed in mid-March, when the District Attorney’s office filed a charge of assault on a child causing death against Harris, a serious count that carries a 25 years to life sentence, just like first degree murder. Authorities now allege that Harris was watching Jamari while forcing the boy’s mother to prostitute herself in Oakland, when he allegedly struck Jamari. The cause of death was found to be multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Harris allegedly refused to take Jamari to a hospital, and left her in the East Bay while he traveled to Solano County. That’s when prosecutors allege he arrived at Saavedra’s door and pleaded with him for help, and that the two ended up driving through rural Fairfield into Napa County where they buried Jamari in a shallow grave.

But Saavedra’s defense team wrote in court papers that it was Harris who ended up showing authorities exactly where Jamari had been buried, and that he never implicated Saavedra in the burial. A police probable cause statement says Saavedra was identified as a suspect through “witness interviews,” without elaboration.

The next court date, a pretrial hearing, has been set for June 8 at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.