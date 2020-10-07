Judge releases elderly sexually violent predator to Napa residence

Despite an outpouring of opposition from the Napa community, a San Francisco judge on Monday ordered the placement of a 76-year man deemed a sexually violent predator to a residence in Coombsville.

Paul Gero, assistant Napa County District Attorney, announced Superior Court Judge Charles Crompton's ruling on Tuesday, saying that the court sealed the date of the release, making that information confidential.

The Napa DA's office announced in early August that a San Francisco judge was planning to release Charles Leroy Christman from Coalinga State Hospital to a residence on East Third Avenue.

Christman, who has no previous connection with Napa, was committed to the California Department of Mental Health in 1997 as a sexually violent predator, the Napa DA's Office reported.

In 2015, Christman had been released to a residence in Walnut Creek, but violated the terms of his release and was recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital where he has been for the past five years, according to the DA's Office.

The news that someone deemed a sexually violent predator would be coming to east Napa sparked community protest.

At an Aug. 27 hearing before Judge Crompton, the Napa DA presented the court with more than 500 letters of opposition and a petition containing 793 signatures.

Five speakers were allowed to comment, including Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko, Sexual Assault Victim Services manager Heather Bailie, Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, a person with children who live next door to the proposed placement on East Third Avenue and a deputy district attorney, said Paul Gero, assistant Napa County district attorney.

The witnesses cited the remote and rural nature of the proposed placement, the existence of over 60 children in the surrounding neighborhood and the fact that all children in Napa County are distance learning in their homes, providing Christman unique opportunities to re-offend, Gero reported afterward.

Gero said the judge sealed some information related to the case, including the conditions that Christman must follow while on community release.

Jurisdiction of this case will transfer from San Francisco to Napa County, but Napa won't be able to ask for reconsideration of the Napa placement, Gero said.

The judge had previously ordered the conditional release of Christman under the supervision of Liberty Healthcare Corporation at a hearing that the Napa County District Attorney's Office was not a party to, Gero said.

Napa County will be involved in supervision and handle any future violations of the terms of release, Gero said.

