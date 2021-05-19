Judge rules against Sheriff Mark Essick in legal fight over Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ bullying complaint

A Sonoma County judge has tentatively ruled against Sheriff Mark Essick’s bid to keep secret an investigation into a bullying complaint made against him by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

The ruling, filed Tuesday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Dollard, makes the release of the documents more likely but not imminent.

Essick has 20 days to file an appeal, according to the order.

In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Essick said his legal team was reviewing the judge’s order and that he could not yet say whether he would appeal the case or not.

Hopkins, the Board of Supervisors chair, accused the sheriff of harassment and bullying after a phone call last August amid the Walbridge fire, during which she says she felt threatened by his comments.

They came in a call over Hopkins’ evacuated constituents that grew heated and included remarks by Essick, Hopkins said, that led her to worry for her safety.

Hopkins filed a complaint with the County Counsel’s Office. The county hired an outside investigator to look into the complaint and prepare a report.

In December, The Press Democrat filed a public records request for the documents, which the county moved to release, determining they involved an elected official who was not covered under legal exemptions that keep many personnel records private.

Essick sued to block their release. His request for a temporary restraining order was initially granted by the court.

Essick has argued that the documents cannot be disclosed by the county because his personnel records are exempt under California’s Peace Officer Bill of Rights, which conveys broad confidentiality to such records maintained by law enforcement employers.

Essick’s attorney argued he would “suffer irreparable injury and damage” if the records were released. Essick is represented by a Santa Rosa-based law firm and pays his own legal fees, he said on Wednesday.

Dollard, however, ruled that Essick was not an employee of the Board of Supervisors, the agency that received the complaint and hired an investigator, and that the records in question did not come from Essick’s personnel file, she said.

“Sheriff Essick is an elected official and the Board of Supervisors does not appoint him and has no power to discipline or remove him from office,” she wrote.

Hopkins has previously told The Press Democrat she asked the sheriff questions about constituents trying to reach their animals in evacuation zones as the Walbridge fire forced thousands to leave their homes.

The call grew heated, Hopkins said, and Essick made a comment that felt like a threat. The call left her fearful for her and her family’s safety, she said, in part because she lives in Forestville where deputies answer 911 calls.

Hopkins declined to describe the exact remarks she attributed to Essick, citing the restraining order which barred officials from describing the contents of the investigation documents. Hopkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“He threatened me,” Hopkins told The Press Democrat in March. “To me it’s just a line that you don’t cross, and he crossed it. The sheriff is the most powerful law enforcement official in the county. He controls law enforcement where I live. And he oversees the agency that investigates threats against the Board of Supervisors.”

Essick at the time declined to provide a description of the phone call.

Read the tentative ruling here.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88