Judge sentences Cazadero man to nearly 15 years in prison for abusing infant, 4-year-old

A man who severely beat his infant daughter and molested a 4-year-old will spend almost 15 years in prison.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste sentenced Albert Paul Meredith to the maximum prison term on Friday, saying his crimes were “monstrous.”

Meredith, 27, of Cazadero, pleaded no contest in May to three felony charges of physically abusing his 10-week-old daughter and sexually molesting the baby’s older half-sister.

A negotiated agreement exposed Meredith to between 10 years and 14 years and eight months in prison.

“The facts and circumstances of this case are truly monstrous,” Urioste said during the Friday hearing, according to a statement released by prosecutors. “I have never seen such extreme conduct, nor can I think of a case where I have seen a victim this young.”

In August 2019, an uncle alerted Child Protective Services that his infant niece was being harmed. When the mother took the baby to a hospital, doctors discovered 11 fractured ribs in various stages of healing, according to prosecutors.

Doctors at Oakland Children’s Hospital later found healed fractures to the child’s upper arm and lower leg and torn tissue in her mouth.

Police investigators believe Meredith had bitten the child on at least two occasions.

The 4-year-old told investigators that Meredith had abused both her and her half-sister.

Meredith admitted inflicting all of the injuries because he felt “overwhelmed,” prosecutors said. He also admitted molesting the older child.

In addition to the prison sentence, Meredith will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“This defendant unquestionably deserves the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the court this afternoon,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “Instead of protecting and nurturing his two young children, this man inflicted terrible violence on them. Fortunately, a family member reported the abuse and as a result the children are now living with loving adoptive families.”

