Judge sentences Santa Rosa man to 756 years in prison for repeated sexual assault of a girl

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced a man to 756 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child after he was convicted last month in the county’s first criminal jury trial since the coronavirus pandemic limited operations at the courthouse.

Judge Mark Urioste sentenced Nathan Christian Wandrey, 48, of Santa Rosa, after he was found guilty in November of 158 sexual offenses committed against a child.

Wandrey repeatedly molested a girl he knew over the course of years, from when she was 12 to 14.

The victim in a statement read on her behalf at the sentencing said Wandrey deserved no pity.

“He deserves to suffer as I have suffered from the trauma that should have ruined the rest of my adult life,” the statement read. “Now, I can get the closure I longed for. I can sleep, work, love, and eat on a regular basis now that I don’t have a cloud of exhausted misery raining on my conscience. Now, I can live. And as long as this monster remains in prison, my life can stay that way.”

The case was the first criminal trial in Sonoma County to proceed to a jury since the introduction of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jury selection was held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. During the trial, jurors were seated throughout the courtroom as opposed to the jury box and were required to be masked and adhere to social distance protocols.

District Attorney Ravitch noted in a statement that due to a recent change in state law, Wandery could be considered for parole after serving only 20 years of his sentence. The “elderly parole” law was amended this year to allow inmates who reach the age of 50 and served at least 20 years of their sentence to be considered for parole.