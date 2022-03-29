Judge sets April hearing on Press Democrat motion to unseal search warrant served on Santa Rosa council member Eddie Alvarez

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge has given District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office until April 11 to decide whether to oppose The Press Democrat’s motion to unseal a search warrant served on Santa Rosa City Council Member Eddie Alvarez in January.

Judge Christopher Honigsberg is giving both county prosecutors and the Santa Rosa City Attorney’s Office an opportunity to file responses to The Press Democrat’s motion, which asks the court to unseal a search warrant that police officers served on Alvarez as he left a council meeting.

If neither agency objects to the newspaper’s motion, Honigsberg will unseal the documents, his order states. If the parties do object, Honigsberg has scheduled a hearing for April 25.

Police seized three of Alvarez’s phones, the council member told The Press Democrat. The phones were seized in connection with the investigation of a deadly shooting outside a bar in southwest Santa Rosa, but police have said Alvarez is not a suspect. Two men have been charged in the shooting at the Whiskey Tip bar. Alvarez had been at the bar but left before the shooting.

Alvarez has expressed frustration that he was served a search warrant in front of his colleagues. In 2020, he became the first council member elected to directly represent the Roseland area.

“I cannot allow the last two years of the advancements we’ve made to be erased because of pathetic tactics that ascribe a narrative to who we are from the southwest community,” he said in an interview last week.

Two Santa Rosa men, Fogatia Fuiava and Ednie Afamasaga, have been charged with the murder of Kenneth McDaniel, 27, of Santa Rosa and are facing preliminary hearings in June.

Police have thus far declined to say what basis they had to serve the search warrant, and it remains sealed, blocking public access. The Press Democrat’s motion asks the court to unseal the warrant along with the inventory of evidence seized and the supporting probable cause affidavit, which must be filed before a warrant can be issued.

“The public remains completely in the dark as to basic information about the basis for the search and seizure of this publicly elected official’s cellphone,” according to the newspaper’s motion filed by Press Democrat attorneys Thomas Burke and Sarah Burns of Davis Wright Tremaine law firm.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.