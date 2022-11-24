Judge slaps down Bolsonaro’s late bid to overturn Brazil’s election

RIO DE JANEIRO — For more than a year, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil had warned that he might not accept a loss in last month’s presidential election. Then he lost. In response, he reluctantly agreed to begin the transition of power — while his allies inspected the election results for evidence of anything amiss.

This week, his campaign claimed to have found it: a small software bug in the voting machines. On Tuesday, the campaign filed a request to effectively overturn the election in Bolsonaro’s favor, saying the bug should nullify votes from about 60% of the voting machines.

Of the remaining votes, Bolsonaro would win 51%, the campaign said, making him the victor instead of the leftist former president who defeated him, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The request was a Hail Mary. Independent experts said the bug had no impact on the integrity of the vote. And then, late Wednesday, Brazil’s elections chief dismissed the complaint and fined the three conservative parties behind it more than $4.3 million for filing it.

Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court justice who runs Brazil’s electoral agency and who has become one of Bolsonaro’s most prominent political adversaries, said in a decision Wednesday night that the campaign’s arguments were “absolutely false” and that the request to overturn the election was “ostensibly an attack on the democratic rule of law and carried out recklessly, with the aim of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements.”

Moraes had previously given the campaign 24 hours to explain why it had only questioned votes from the election’s second round, in which Bolsonaro lost, and not the first round, in which his political party won the most seats in Congress using the same voting machines. After the head of Bolsonaro’s party said Wednesday that it lacked information about the first round, Moraes dismissed the complaint.

The back-and-forth is the latest twist in the president’s unusual response to his loss. At first, he waited two days to publicly address his loss. When he did, he refused to concede. Then, as his administration began the transition of power, Bolsonaro stayed out of the spotlight for weeks.

His vice president said he was dealing with a skin infection that made it difficult to wear pants. Bolsonaro returned to the presidential offices Wednesday.