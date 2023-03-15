Judge: Suspect in Ukiah infant death case deemed competent

Defense concerns about the competency of a Ukiah man charged in the death of a 13-month-old boy, who was found dead last year near railroad tracks in the city, are unfounded, a Mendocino County judge has ruled.

Questions about whether Edward Two Feathers Steele would be able to help in his own defense were raised by his attorney on Feb. 15 during an appearance in Mendocino County Superior Court.

However, according to court records, after reviewing the results of Steele’s medical evaluation, Judge Victoria Shanahan ruled on Friday that he is competent and there are no grounds to suspend the ongoing criminal proceedings in his case.

The matter was continued to April 28 to schedule a preliminary hearing, which may take place as early as May 5.

Steele, who pleaded not guilty in September, is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 3 death of the infant whose body was discovered the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah.

The site is in a small industrial area between North State Street and Highway 101. The railroad tracks run north and south and are flanked by businesses.

The boy’s 2-year-old brother, who was also found a short distance away, was hospitalized. Steele is also charged with child cruelty in this case.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Steele was dating the children’s mother and they had an argument early Aug. 2 in the 1700 block of North State Street.

Deputies arrested the mother on suspicion of domestic violence and battery, and Steele retrieved the children, who were with a babysitter at a Motel 6 on North Street.

Investigators previously said deputies had been told a babysitter was with the boys. Also, because the children were not present during the arrest, child protective services were not called.

The mother was later released. Around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3, she called 911 and said her children were missing.

Just before 4 p.m. that day, a passerby found the older child, who was taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The younger sibling was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele was identified as a person of interest and members of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians reported on Aug. 4 that he’d been spotted on the Hopland Rancheria.

His public defender, Jan Cole-Wilson, told Shanahan last month her client only talked about surveillance footage investigators believe shows him the night of the child’s death.

He appeared incapable of assisting in his defense and Cole-Wilson presented her argument he was not competent.

