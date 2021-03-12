Condemned Boyes Hot Springs home being rehabbed for sale

A dilapidated Boyes Hot Springs home, long a neighborhood eyesore before it was condemned by the county two years ago and set on fire last month in a case of suspected arson, is now being rehabilitated for sale.

Bay Area Receivership Group, which took over the First Avenue property last July after it was put into a court-appointed receivership, had cleared away the accumulated rubbish before the property went up in flames and is now renovating the buildings to bring them up to current codes.

Known as the Tinker house, the residence was notorious among neighbors for drawing a revolving cast of residents, visible mounds of detritus and frequent response by local law and code enforcement.

‘No Trespassing’ signs

The house is now surrounded by six feet of chain link fence and red-lettered “No Trespassing” signs. The charred, jumbled rubble of what may have been a garage, which erupted in flames Feb. 18 before dawn, is strewed behind the barrier. A 30-foot-tall tower capped by an array of security cameras now stands watch over the property.

Renee Fitzhugh, 36, of Sonoma, was arrested by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies the day after the blaze and is suspected of setting fires at the Tinker house and two other properties. Fitzhugh had also been arrested in 2019 on suspicion of squatting at the Boyes Hot Springs house with three others, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The property contains a one-story 3-bedroom wood frame house built in 1951 and a simple two-story building that was once home to a series of temporary renters, homeless people and wards of the court, according to a relative of longtime property owner Bill Tinker.

Neighbors said the property was a magnet for trouble. Joe Holiday, who has lived in the area for over a decade, painted a picture of transient residents who disrupted the neighborhood, day and night — “yelling and screaming, fighting, horsing running around, people with no clothes on walking down the street — and that’s just Tuesday!”

He estimated the police were called out four times a week in the years before it was finally condemned by county officials in 2018.

Permit Sonoma records show 37 results in a search for the address on the county’s website, dating from 1977 but most after 1996, when a series of junkyard conditions, nonoperative vehicle storage, unpermitted construction both indoors and out, heating and plumbing violations and other red flags of dangerous living conditions were reported.

Both Holiday and another neighbor, who declined to give her name, said garbage was piled high everywhere around the house inside and out, some in containers inside the property line but most found wherever there was room.

“They had a lot of hoarders there,” said the neighbor. She added that it was a shame the fire had damaged so much, because things were improving.

“They’re improving because no one’s living there,” said Holiday.

Ten years ago, the house was caught up in the whirlwind of an apocalyptic prophecy that promised to “rapture up” the faithful around the world, including the residents of the Boyes Hot Springs house.

Bill Tinker, then in his late 70s, was a follower of an 89-year-old fundamentalist preacher, Harold Camping, who foretold the end of the world would be on May 21, 2011. It would begin with an earthquake in Denver and grow to include planet-sweeping tidal waves.

Judgment Day

Tinker spoke to the Index-Tribune in the days leading up to Judgment Day, outside what the reporter called “his chaotically cluttered home on First Avenue.” The May 20, 2011, story was headlined, “Tinker plans to kill pets.”

That day, Tinker held a yard sale in which he was “selling a washer and dryer, various kitchen items and, we would guess, just about everything he owns,” the reporter wrote. Concerned that Tinker was telling people he was going to kill his pets before the rapture, neighbors contacted a Bay Area TV station to bring some attention to the matter.

“I don’t want them to be suffering if the earthquake doesn’t kill them,” Tinker told the Index-Tribune at the time. The story made the evening news as Tinker reluctantly turned over his pets — a cockatoo, parrot and cat — to Sonoma County Animal Care and Control.

Judgment Day did not come that Saturday 10 years ago, but the property continued its slow slide into disrepair.

The property was posted as substandard and dangerous on Nov. 9, 2018, according to Tennis Wick of Permit Sonoma and placed into a court-appointed receivership in July 2020 with Bay Area Receivership Group.

Gerard Keena, president of the Berkeley company, said BARG plans to sell the property after the repairs are completed. The company is evaluating whether it is necessary to replace the garage at all.

“It’s going to delay us a bit but we do have insurance,” said Keena. He said the company hopes to get a good price for the property, and may be granted a lot split that would “create value in addition to resolving the nuisance.”

Most of the revenue from the sale will go to the Tinker family, with BARG taking expenses for the repairs and a percentage of the sale. “Obviously there’s a profit motive, but the people who love you most are the neighbors,” Keena said of BARG’s role in repairing the property.

After the county took over the house in 2018, Tinker lived with a local relative. This past December he moved back in with his former wife, Maribel, in another part of the Springs. She said Tinker, who turns 88 at the end of this month, is in good health, but no longer is involved with the property.

Tinker did not respond to a request for comment.

Aside from the sounds of siding, roofing and interior work, an unfamiliar atmosphere has settled over the neighborhood — peace and quiet.

“I’m still freaked out it’s so quiet now,” said Holiday.