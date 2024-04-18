Gino Medeiros first entered the foster care system when he was five years old. He spent the first few months in the system at the Sonoma County Dependency Unit, now called the Valley of the Moon Children’s Center.

It was Medeiros’s first placement after being removed from his mother’s home in 1975.

Over the next 12 years, he would cycle through 25 different foster homes, group homes and facilities, including two more stays at Valley of the Moon, the county’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for foster youth.

But just as his 18th birthday drew near, Medeiros found his forever home.

“My mom, Judy Welsh, came into my life when I was 17,” Medeiros said.

Welsh was the mother of Medeiros’s first girlfriend, who warned her mother that Medeiros’s foster family was threatening to kick him out during their junior year of high school.

“She said get your things, come to my house, and that was that,” Medeiros said. “I was her son and she was my mom.”

Judy Welsh, left, and her son, Gino Medeiros, on their adoption day, April 20, 2021. Welsh wore a blue tiara with “It’s a boy!” across the brim.

It would take another 35 years for the two to make it official — a little over a year before Welsh passed, she adopted then 50-year-old Medeiros with an “It’s a Boy!” themed baby shower.

But they never needed the official documentation to legitimize their relationship, he said. Immediately after Welsh took Medeiros in, she took pride in her role as his mother.

His junior year, she helped him enroll in summer school when he told her how far behind he was academically; she consoled and supported him when he came out to her as gay at 19; she helped him get his first apartment.

She continued to help Medeiros well into his twenties.

“What she understood at that time in my life was that after all of the trauma, abuse, and everything else that I went through, trusting was really hard for me, and that I was going to take more time to transition into adulthood than my peers,” Medeiros said.

Now, almost 50 years after his first stay at Valley of the Moon, Medeiros is partnering with the facility’s children’s foundation to create a fund in his mother’s honor — the Judy Welsh Foster Youth Transition Fund — to support foster youth transitioning into adulthood in the same way she had supported him.

The fund is available to young adults 18-29. Applicants across the United States can apply for up to $500 for any financial assistance they may need, ranging from money to help pay for a flat tire or rent assistance when they fall behind.

Applicants are only required to write a 500-word essay on the situation they’re in that requires financial assistance, how they ended up in that situation, and how they’ll ensure they won’t get into the situation again.

“Most of us have parents, so if we get into trouble or we need help, we have a safe place to be and a safe place to fall back on,” Medeiros said. “We have someone that can at least give us some advice. And a lot of these kids don’t have any of that.”

Youth who “age out” of the foster care system when they turn 18 often take longer to adjust to adulthood, especially if they don’t have a lot of social supports in place, said Valley of the Moon Program Manager Sky Gray.

Finding housing, learning financial literacy and navigating mental health care can all be a challenge, she said.

And if a young adult has experienced trauma while in the system, the transition may be even harder.

“They are working through what they’ve gone through,” Gray said. “We’re here to support them and guide them through that trauma … with as much support as we can possibly lend.”

But ultimately, youth who turn 18 in foster care or at Valley of the Moon must go out into the world.

Before the Social Advocates for Youth Dream Center closed due to ongoing financial struggles, Valley of the Moon staff referred youth without a complete transition plan to the nonprofit shelter. Planning that transition in recent months has been more difficult, Gray said.

Statewide supports are available to foster youth who turn 18 and want to remain in the system until they turn 21. Through California Assembly Bill 12, passed in 2010, these young adults may access housing, job training, stipends for assistance programs like CalFresh and extended access to basic needs like health care.

“There’s a stunt in growth for children that are continually traumatized and victimized,” Medeiros said. “That’s why there’s such a need for this fund.”