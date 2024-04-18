Former foster youth honors late mother with fund for young adults transitioning out of the system

Gino Medeiros lived at Valley of the Moon Children’s Center three times while in the system and has created a new fund for young adults who are transitioning out of foster care.|
ADRIANA GUTIERREZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Gino Medeiros first entered the foster care system when he was five years old. He spent the first few months in the system at the Sonoma County Dependency Unit, now called the Valley of the Moon Children’s Center.

It was Medeiros’s first placement after being removed from his mother’s home in 1975.

Over the next 12 years, he would cycle through 25 different foster homes, group homes and facilities, including two more stays at Valley of the Moon, the county’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for foster youth.

But just as his 18th birthday drew near, Medeiros found his forever home.

“My mom, Judy Welsh, came into my life when I was 17,” Medeiros said.

Welsh was the mother of Medeiros’s first girlfriend, who warned her mother that Medeiros’s foster family was threatening to kick him out during their junior year of high school.

“She said get your things, come to my house, and that was that,” Medeiros said. “I was her son and she was my mom.”

Judy Welsh, left, and her son, Gino Medeiros, on their adoption day, April 20, 2021. Welsh wore a blue tiara with “It’s a boy!” across the brim.
It would take another 35 years for the two to make it official — a little over a year before Welsh passed, she adopted then 50-year-old Medeiros with an “It’s a Boy!” themed baby shower.

But they never needed the official documentation to legitimize their relationship, he said. Immediately after Welsh took Medeiros in, she took pride in her role as his mother.

His junior year, she helped him enroll in summer school when he told her how far behind he was academically; she consoled and supported him when he came out to her as gay at 19; she helped him get his first apartment.

She continued to help Medeiros well into his twenties.

“What she understood at that time in my life was that after all of the trauma, abuse, and everything else that I went through, trusting was really hard for me, and that I was going to take more time to transition into adulthood than my peers,” Medeiros said.

Now, almost 50 years after his first stay at Valley of the Moon, Medeiros is partnering with the facility’s children’s foundation to create a fund in his mother’s honor — the Judy Welsh Foster Youth Transition Fund — to support foster youth transitioning into adulthood in the same way she had supported him.

The fund is available to young adults 18-29. Applicants across the United States can apply for up to $500 for any financial assistance they may need, ranging from money to help pay for a flat tire or rent assistance when they fall behind.

Applicants are only required to write a 500-word essay on the situation they’re in that requires financial assistance, how they ended up in that situation, and how they’ll ensure they won’t get into the situation again.

The Judy Welsh Foster Youth Transition Fund — Valley of the Moon (vomcf.org)

“Most of us have parents, so if we get into trouble or we need help, we have a safe place to be and a safe place to fall back on,” Medeiros said. “We have someone that can at least give us some advice. And a lot of these kids don’t have any of that.”

Youth who “age out” of the foster care system when they turn 18 often take longer to adjust to adulthood, especially if they don’t have a lot of social supports in place, said Valley of the Moon Program Manager Sky Gray.

Finding housing, learning financial literacy and navigating mental health care can all be a challenge, she said.

And if a young adult has experienced trauma while in the system, the transition may be even harder.

“They are working through what they’ve gone through,” Gray said. “We’re here to support them and guide them through that trauma … with as much support as we can possibly lend.”

But ultimately, youth who turn 18 in foster care or at Valley of the Moon must go out into the world.

Before the Social Advocates for Youth Dream Center closed due to ongoing financial struggles, Valley of the Moon staff referred youth without a complete transition plan to the nonprofit shelter. Planning that transition in recent months has been more difficult, Gray said.

Statewide supports are available to foster youth who turn 18 and want to remain in the system until they turn 21. Through California Assembly Bill 12, passed in 2010, these young adults may access housing, job training, stipends for assistance programs like CalFresh and extended access to basic needs like health care.

“There’s a stunt in growth for children that are continually traumatized and victimized,” Medeiros said. “That’s why there’s such a need for this fund.”

He remembers his rocky 20s, and how often he turned to Welsh in moments of need. Time and time again, she helped.

“She gave and gave and gave her whole life,” he said. “This is my way of honoring not just her memory, but her gift to the world.”

He writes of his relationship with Welsh in his upcoming memoir “Broken Boy: Surviving the foster care system and giving back to the system that stole my childhood.”

The book debuts on April 21, and Medeiros will be using any profits to support the Judy Welsh Foster Youth Transition Fund. At least one dollar will be donated per book sold. Copies will be available at all four Sonoma County Copperfield’s Books stores.

The foundation has raised $8,000 for the fund since its November launch, partly through Medeiros’s presale revenues and community donations.

It may be able to fill a gap in supporting transition-age youth that the Valley of the Moon Children’s Foundation has long hoped to fill, said the Foundation’s Board President Laura Colgate.

“One of the things I think that was missing from our whole repertoire of different programs was — we had a critical needs fund, specific to kids who were the scholarship program — but we didn't have anything that was specific to former foster youth that were at risk anyway,” Colgate said.

Since 2006, the foundation has donated just over $1.5 million in scholarships and supported critical needs to former foster youth in higher education, vocational schools and job certifications.

“I didn’t want (the money) to be for scholarships, because there’s so many programs out there for kids that are going to school,” Medeiros said. “It’s the kids that aren’t going to school — which is most of these kids — that really need help transitioning into adulthood. They just have a hard time putting one foot in front of the other, let alone adulting.”

This is not the first time Medeiros has given back.

In 1997, 27-year-old Medeiros was working for an insurance company in Contra Costa County, and he reached out to Valley of the Moon to set up a Christmas wish list registry for youth.

He and his co-workers bought every toy on the list.

And what was supposed to be a quick drop off the toys that Christmas Eve, turned into a profound healing moment after a Valley staff member took him on a tour of the hall where he once lived.

“It was really impactful for me. When they showed me my old room, I was crying — I was a mess,” Medeiros said. “I had noticed when they were giving me the tour, that all of the beds were totally different. The bedroom seemed much warmer, and I noticed that they all have these really pretty quilts on them.”

The quilts, each handmade and entirely different, are given to each child when they first enter Valley of the Moon. The tradition began in the ‘90s, after a volunteer who made quilts asked to bring them in for the residents.

The tradition continues through a partnership with the Santa Rosa Quilt Guild and community donations.

“Think about the role that a blankie plays as kids are growing up,” Gray said. “Some of our kids that move on still have their quilt from back in the day.”

Shortly before Medeiros’s 1997 visit, Valley of the Moon staff began giving out teddy bears with the quilts.

When Medeiros had mentioned the system hadn’t been around during his time at Valley, the staff member giving him the tour quickly took him to the closet to pick out his own quilt and stuffed animal.

“Here I come to give — I had no expectations of anything — and I walk into the closet with all the quilts and I just completely fell apart, sobbing,” he said. “That experience just stuck with me.”

Its one of many experiences Medeiros writes about in his memoir, which illustrates the hardships foster youth experience while being funneled through the system that many say is broken.

Medeiros was sure he would fall through the cracks, if it weren’t for Welsh’s constant, unwavering support.

In a way, the fund is a way for other foster youth to experience her love and her kindness, he said.

“My mom was a giver her whole life,” Medeiros said. “So I thought, what a wonderful way to recognize everything she did for me in her honor, because she would love that she’s still able to give.”

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. Reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.

