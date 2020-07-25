Subscribe

Gaye LeBaron: Julio Carrillo, John Richards made their mark on Sonoma County

July 25, 2020, 3:34PM
Two men – two men of color – both with important roles to play in the earliest years of Sonoma County’s history.

Two stories culled from the history books that speak to issues current in today’s troubled world.

One: Julio Carrillo, a Californio in the description of his time, a Latino by today’s linguistic mandates. He once owned the land that became the town of Santa Rosa. Having filed the first official plat map in 1854 he is generally considered to be its “founding father.”

The other: John Richards, a Black man, a former slave who arrived, with his wife, Philena, In 1856, and stayed for the rest of his life, expanding his business, sheltering runaway slaves, buying property and earning wide acceptance in a new town despite its distinct Southern attitudes.

Julio “owned” the town before it was a town and died poor. Johnny Richards owned a substantial chunk of it as it grew and died rich.

Two stories — two "bio-pics." Two small chunks of local history. Worth telling? Let’s see.

...

Julio was the youngest of Dona Maria Carrillo’s five sons. He was 12 years old when his widowed mother came north from San Diego in 1837 at the invitation of her son-in-law, Mariano Vallejo, to accept a land grant from the Mexican government and become the first non-Native American resident of the Santa Rosa Valley.

When his mother died in 1849 he inherited the portion of the Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa west of the family adobe and north of Santa Rosa Creek.

Julio’s life story, from an early age, is filled with mishaps. He was held prisoner at Sutter’s Fort in ’46 while still in his teens, attempting to deliver a note to his brother-in-law Vallejo, who was being held there following the Bear Flag Revolt. Then, when the U.S. Army occupied Sonoma during the Mexican War, Julio earned the dubious distinction of being the first person convicted in the annals of the new Sonoma Justice Court – for cattle rustling. It was the clear result of the difference between Mexican and American laws regarding livestock.

...

Dona Maria died in ’49 and young Julio became “landed gentry” by inheritance and, perhaps, “easy prey” for pioneering entrepreneurs who found Mexico’s La Frontera del Norte to be a promisingly fruitful investment, ripe for the picking in California’s gold rush to statehood in 1850.

Three years later Barney Hoen and Ted Hahman, who had a trading post in Dona Maria’s family adobe considered the possibilities of the valley around and made Julio an offer for a portion of his inherited land. They offered to help him make a town around a plaza (he was pretty much hooked on the notion that a proper town, in Californio tradition, had to have a central plaza) if he would sell them the land on its eastern side of a designated square.

Done and done. Julio’s house on Second Street was the first building. Hahman built the first store and people who had established a tiny settlement named Franklin, closer to the adobe (think Flamingo Hotel in today’s world) began to see the possibilities, as exhorted by the entrepreneurial Barney Hoen, and move west. A doctor’s office, a blacksmith shop, even the tiny Baptist Church, were hoisted on to wooden skids and hauled downstream to the new town on the plaza.

...

Meanwhile, politics was at play in the new state Legislature where James Bennett, a settler (read “squatter” in those uncertain times) won a surprise victory over a Sonoma candidate from the earlier Army occupation of the pueblo named Joe Hooker (yes, the same who became a general in the Union army) to represent the county in the legislature.

Bennett’s first move was to introduce state legislation requiring county seats be geographically central, wherever possible, to be determined by election.

Since the pueblo of Sonoma nestled up against Napa, Solano and Marin counties, it was doomed. For the village of Santa Rosa it was, as real estate brokers will still tell you, “location, location, location.” Despite the fact that the only newspaper in the area, the Sonoma Bulletin, suggested that Santa Rosa offered nothing “but dogs, dust and whiskey drinkers,” voters chose Santa Rosa.

...

Now, as the prideful co-owner of a burgeoning town, Julio began to give it away – not only the west half of the plaza but land for the first courthouse and hall of records, to the Masonic Lodge for a lodge hall, to the Catholic diocese in Tomales for a small mission church, land for the first Christian Church, plus many more acts of generosity that went unnoted. And what he didn’t give away, he gambled away. He opened the first livery stable on Third Street, and bought trotting horses and racing a prized mare against the neighboring ranchers, losing so often that he was forced to sell his stables within a decade.

By the late 1860s, Julio and his wife Teodosia had a dozen children and he was in serious financial trouble, selling Teodosia’s tamales from a cart in “his” plaza.

According to a story retold over the years, he was refused credit to buy flour for the tamales and, in desperation, “sold” his half of the plaza in 1868 to the first person who agreed to pay him for it.

Since he and Hoen had already deeded the plaza “to the County of Sonoma forever” 15 years earlier, the transaction precipitated a lingering lawsuit which would not be fully settled for 100 years. Meanwhile, the county, secure as “presumptive owner,” built a splendid new courthouse in the center of the square in 1883 and Julio, who had been the lamplighter for the plaza since the desperate attempt at a sale, was granted a “lifetime” sinecure as a janitor and handyman in the new courthouse.

What with his gifts and his gambling, Julio had become a pitied figure in “his” town. When he died in ’89, at the age of 63, the history of his role in the town’s beginnings — focusing on his generosity — was revisited. The Sonoma Democrat reported his funeral procession up McDonald Avenue to the Rural Cemetery as the largest ever seen in the town — with a band, the National Guard, at least five marching groups from lodges and fraternal orders and a record 46 carriages containing mourners.

...

Our second story is a whole lot happier — which, to those who know American history will undoubtedly come as a surprise.

Early Sonoma County was no better than other places for Black people in the early 19th century. We know from what has been culled from the early stories that the majority of Black residents were former slaves who had come with immigrants from the South before the war, before Emancipation.

This is where we are asked to remember that the southern states provided the majority of settlers in that first hurry-up 1850 census. Most settled in the Santa Rosa and Russian River valleys, Missouri being the biggest contributor.

The rivalry that arose early on between the two largest towns, Petaluma and Santa Rosa, was based on regional differences. The “war stories” that are told about that period – which played out in the two towns’ newspapers – is an oft-told tale – much of it apocryphal.

In the late 1860s many were freed slaves looking for work and, as we learn from the pages of the Democrat, whose early editor Thomas Thompson was a proud native of Virginia, there were often invited to go back to where they came from.

...

There was one exception, almost startling against this political backdrop. That would be John Richards, who arrived in Santa Rosa in 1856 following a path astonishing in the political climate of the nation at the time. Born a slave in Kentucky in 1824, Richards apparently “bought” his freedom as a young man, went to Canada for several years and then returned to the United States to marry and to live and work in Massachusetts, Michigan and Missouri, making his way to California where he lived for a time in Shasta County before coming to Santa Rosa to open a barber shop at Second and Main (now Santa Rosa Avenue).

His shop was next to Santa Rosa House, the town’s first hotel. More important, it was the stage stop. That made Johnny Richards’ barber shop the gathering place where everyone gathered to await news of the outside world.

It is understatement to say simply that Richards prospered. He and Philena owned 130 acres and more south of town in the area that would become South Park. Their home was a shelter for newly arrived Black people. The census of 1860 reports a total of 20 Black residents in town — eight of them in the Richards’ household, along with John and Philena’s two adopted children.

Ultimately, Richards owned barbershops in Ukiah and Lakeport and was apparently a leader in the Bay Area’s growing Black community. When he died, in 1879, a “trainload” of mourners came from San Francisco for his funeral.

His obituary in the Democrat began by characterizing him as “an illustration of what energy combined with perseverance and integrity will enable a colored man to make of himself.”

Richards is buried in Santa Rosa’s Rural Cemetery beneath a substantial monument of granite and marble. The marker (No. 28 on today’s Cemetarians’ map was — and is — impressive enough that the Democrat published a glowing account of its “elegance,” suggesting it was “well worth a visit.”

But the town’s pride in John Richards stands in sharp contrast to the community’s general attitude toward Blacks. The few Black residents in the early 1900s, like “old Uncle Potter” or “Jimmy the shoeshine boy” – the “boy” being somewhere between 50 and 60 years old – were regarded fondly but certainly not as equals.

...

Two stories, one sad but not typical. The other not only a happier story, but unique in its time.

What’s the moral? Is there one. You decide.

