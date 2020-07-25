Gaye LeBaron: Julio Carrillo, John Richards made their mark on Sonoma County

Two men – two men of color – both with important roles to play in the earliest years of Sonoma County’s history.

Two stories culled from the history books that speak to issues current in today’s troubled world.

One: Julio Carrillo, a Californio in the description of his time, a Latino by today’s linguistic mandates. He once owned the land that became the town of Santa Rosa. Having filed the first official plat map in 1854 he is generally considered to be its “founding father.”

The other: John Richards, a Black man, a former slave who arrived, with his wife, Philena, In 1856, and stayed for the rest of his life, expanding his business, sheltering runaway slaves, buying property and earning wide acceptance in a new town despite its distinct Southern attitudes.

Julio “owned” the town before it was a town and died poor. Johnny Richards owned a substantial chunk of it as it grew and died rich.

Two stories — two "bio-pics." Two small chunks of local history. Worth telling? Let’s see.

...

Julio was the youngest of Dona Maria Carrillo’s five sons. He was 12 years old when his widowed mother came north from San Diego in 1837 at the invitation of her son-in-law, Mariano Vallejo, to accept a land grant from the Mexican government and become the first non-Native American resident of the Santa Rosa Valley.

When his mother died in 1849 he inherited the portion of the Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa west of the family adobe and north of Santa Rosa Creek.

Julio’s life story, from an early age, is filled with mishaps. He was held prisoner at Sutter’s Fort in ’46 while still in his teens, attempting to deliver a note to his brother-in-law Vallejo, who was being held there following the Bear Flag Revolt. Then, when the U.S. Army occupied Sonoma during the Mexican War, Julio earned the dubious distinction of being the first person convicted in the annals of the new Sonoma Justice Court – for cattle rustling. It was the clear result of the difference between Mexican and American laws regarding livestock.

...

Dona Maria died in ’49 and young Julio became “landed gentry” by inheritance and, perhaps, “easy prey” for pioneering entrepreneurs who found Mexico’s La Frontera del Norte to be a promisingly fruitful investment, ripe for the picking in California’s gold rush to statehood in 1850.

Three years later Barney Hoen and Ted Hahman, who had a trading post in Dona Maria’s family adobe considered the possibilities of the valley around and made Julio an offer for a portion of his inherited land. They offered to help him make a town around a plaza (he was pretty much hooked on the notion that a proper town, in Californio tradition, had to have a central plaza) if he would sell them the land on its eastern side of a designated square.

Done and done. Julio’s house on Second Street was the first building. Hahman built the first store and people who had established a tiny settlement named Franklin, closer to the adobe (think Flamingo Hotel in today’s world) began to see the possibilities, as exhorted by the entrepreneurial Barney Hoen, and move west. A doctor’s office, a blacksmith shop, even the tiny Baptist Church, were hoisted on to wooden skids and hauled downstream to the new town on the plaza.

...

Meanwhile, politics was at play in the new state Legislature where James Bennett, a settler (read “squatter” in those uncertain times) won a surprise victory over a Sonoma candidate from the earlier Army occupation of the pueblo named Joe Hooker (yes, the same who became a general in the Union army) to represent the county in the legislature.

Bennett’s first move was to introduce state legislation requiring county seats be geographically central, wherever possible, to be determined by election.

Since the pueblo of Sonoma nestled up against Napa, Solano and Marin counties, it was doomed. For the village of Santa Rosa it was, as real estate brokers will still tell you, “location, location, location.” Despite the fact that the only newspaper in the area, the Sonoma Bulletin, suggested that Santa Rosa offered nothing “but dogs, dust and whiskey drinkers,” voters chose Santa Rosa.

...

Now, as the prideful co-owner of a burgeoning town, Julio began to give it away – not only the west half of the plaza but land for the first courthouse and hall of records, to the Masonic Lodge for a lodge hall, to the Catholic diocese in Tomales for a small mission church, land for the first Christian Church, plus many more acts of generosity that went unnoted. And what he didn’t give away, he gambled away. He opened the first livery stable on Third Street, and bought trotting horses and racing a prized mare against the neighboring ranchers, losing so often that he was forced to sell his stables within a decade.