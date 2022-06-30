July 4th: Sale of fireworks banned across county except in Cloverdale

Permit Sonoma lists fireworks ban details on its website for each city: tinyurl.com/44jfh5fa .

Cities that allow the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks within city limits:

As the risk for wildfires continues across the Bay Area, the sale and use of fireworks are banned across Sonoma County, except in Cloverdale, where the Lions Club has set up a booth.

Lakeport in Lake County also allows the sale and use of fireworks from July 1-4.

Cloverdale fire and police departments plan to increase patrols to monitor the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks there.

Authorities in neighboring Healdsburg, along with Cal Fire, plan to increase patrols in order to curb the use of fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend.

Within the unincorporated areas of the county, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will strictly enforce a ban on all fireworks, including sparklers, according to Permit Sonoma.

Cloverdale Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon said there is some concern among officials that people from other communities will crowd into Cloverdale, buying and setting off fireworks that could lead to fires.

That idea “is definitely in the back of our mind,” he said, adding, “We are on high alert.”

“We’ll be bringing in extra staffing, we’ll have people out on patrol and we will be working very closely with Cal Fire. The fireworks are only allowed in the city limits,” Blackmon said.

In November, Cloverdale voters will consider a referendum that would ban fireworks in the city. The City Council voted 4-1 in May to approve the ballot measure, with Mayor Todd Lands voting no.

Fireworks are banned for a good reason, said Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.

“We’re going into an extreme drought for the third year in a row,” he said. “We had very little precipitation and fuels are dry. Those are the right conditions for fire. All it takes is one spark setting some grass on fire and it’s off.”

Zander pointed out that not only is there a risk of setting a fire with the use of safe and sane fireworks, there’s the matter of safety for the family.

“On the Fourth of July, we usually go out on calls where people have suffered burns for not using them right or if something malfunctions on the fireworks, blowing off part of a finger,” he said. “You could also be held liable if you set off a fire.”

In Cloverdale, where residents will be celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary with a parade on Independence Day, police will be conducting extra patrols along the Russian River. Lt. Chris Parker said illegal fireworks are the worst “because they go off and people can’t control where they land. We have no tolerance for them. If we catch them we will cite them.”

Fines are about $1,000, he said.

Healdsburg Fire Department Division Chief and Fire Marshal Lance Macdonald said the town will be staffing a second engine and working with Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Fire District to provide protection during the holiday weekend.

“Most people see the obvious danger, and that fireworks don’t make sense in this environment,” he said. “Our thought is education and trying to let people know (fireworks) are dangerous and can cause fires. We definitely don’t like them, but we are prepared. We would prefer that our neighbors get on board with everybody else in the county.”

Fire and police officials said attending organized fireworks shows is the safest alternative.

Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Windsor will hold fireworks displays during the holiday weekend.

In Sebastopol, live music starts at 6:15 p.m. Sunday with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:40 p.m. at the football field at Analy High School, 6950 Analy Ave. Admission will cost $5 to $15, and will be free for kids 5 and younger. Information: sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

In Windsor, a free fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road. Parking will be available at Windsor High School and in the surrounding area. Information: townofwindsor.com/1019/July-3rd-Fireworks.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Guerneville and Bodega Bay are not planning fireworks shows this year because of concerns over fire danger, COVID-19 and hot weather, officials said.

On Fourth of July, Cloverdale will hold a free fireworks show that will begin at approximately 9 p.m. at Cloverdale High School. Information: 707-894-4470 and facebook.com/CloverdaleLionsClub.

Also on July 4 at dusk in Sonoma, look for the fireworks show above General Vallejo’s field that will last approximately 45 minutes.

And at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park on July 4, a fireworks show will take place at 9:40 p.m. outside the Green Music Center.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@press democrat.com or 707-521-5209.