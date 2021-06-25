Junior lifeguards learn to save lives and have fun doing it in on Sonoma Coast

Learn CPR: check. Find out how to handle dangerous water conditions: check. Have fun: check.

What kind of kids’ program is this? Add in “be able to save someone’s life,” and you’ve got the state junior lifeguards program.

At least that’s what kids — and their instructors — said on Wednesday at the first two-week camp offered in Sonoma County through the state and Bodega Dunes State Campground. Those enrolled in the program are ages 9-16, and everyone was excited to be there. All but two of the 13 are girls.

“I love the ocean and swimming,” said Josolyn Tribbey, 12, of Santa Rosa. “It seemed like it would be a really fun experience to get in the water and get off the couch.”

After participating in the program daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for eight days, Tribbey said the activities have met her expectations. “I’ve got to make more friendships and I like being out in the actual ocean. I go to the beach all the time, but I barely ever go in the water. Now I go far out!”

The trainees run back and forth from the water, shivering in their wetsuits, excitedly telling Tim Harvey how things are going, and he treats each one with the concern of a father, asking if they’re cold and going over what they learned about getting away from a riptide.

On the 62-degree alternately cloudy and sunny day, instructors were working with their students in the water to learn how to swim safely in the ocean and escape riptides. At one point. everyone had to move down the beach to a safer spot as the riptides got stronger.

“Today, we’re getting acclimated to going under surf,” said Harvey, a veteran lifeguard, instructor and program operator for Sonoma and Mendocino counties. “It’s important to teach them to be proactive and to check for conditions within what their abilities are, so they won’t panic and get into trouble.”

The junior lifeguards program consists of day camps that provide instruction in first aid, CPR, ocean safety, rescue techniques, surfing and body boarding. Camps usually are three to five weeks long, and Harvey said he hopes to expand the class to four weeks next year. He has run similar programs in Southern California. Now a San Francisco resident, he was asked to run the camps in two counties based on his experience, he said.

“They come back year after year, and once they’re in, they don’t have to try out,” Harvey enthused. “It’s not expensive and it’s way better than day care and way more healthy.”

Youths in this camp have learned to do CPR, as well as the Heimlich maneuver to help people who are choking. They have run relays, bear-crawled up and down the dunes and run regular beach sprints.

“I think I’ve become a faster runner,” said Ava Noel, 11, of Santa Rosa.

There are different motivations for signing up to learn lifeguard skills. Isabella Reeves, 16, of Windsor, said she wants to go into the Navy after she graduates from Windsor High School “and I hope this might help with that.”

To get into the camp, the trainees had to try out on May 1, which was a cold day with a 47-degree water temperature, Harvey said.

“It was freezing,” said Eliza Grady, also 11, who is a member of the Neptune Swim Team in Santa Rosa. ”We had to swim 100 yards in the ocean.“

However, the possible future lifeguards said it was worth it.

“I wanted to be able to save people,” said Santi Page, 11, of Tomales.

Beyond learning the basics, it’s a good chance to socialize with other children. Many of the kids said they have made new friends.

“I’m normally a very shy person,” said Raya Page, 13, of Tomales. “It’s nice to be able to make friends.”

She said she is also a babysitter “and I can use some of the things we’ve learned for that.”

Both of the other instructor-lifeguards said they have enjoyed relaxing and “hanging out with the kids,” because the job of a beach lifeguard is sometimes stressful. Plus they get to surf during breaks.

Cesar Martins, 28, originally from Brazil, who lives in Point Arena, works as a lifeguard in Mendocino County. “I’ve done a lot of ops (beach lifeguarding) and it was time I gave back by teaching kids to get better in the water, and also so they can grow up to be lifeguards,” he said.

“We need more lifeguards,” said Caspian Morast, 21, of Sebastopol, who has been lifeguarding for six years, moving from a pool to regional parks to Bodega Dunes. “We have two full-time, paid lifeguards, and we’re in charge of 8 or 9 miles of coastline here.”

But Harvey said “maybe 2 in 200” junior lifeguards go on to work as lifeguards.

“It’s not about producing lifeguards,” he said. “It’s to get them to have confidence and feel like they can do whatever they want.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.