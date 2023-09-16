Jury acquits 3 men accused of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor

Jurors in northern Michigan acquitted three men Friday who were accused of providing support to a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

The verdict was likely to be the final chapter in the domestic terrorism case. Three previous trials related to the plot yielded five convictions and two acquittals. Four other defendants pleaded guilty.

The trial of the three men in northern Michigan — Michael Null and William Null, who are twin brothers, and Eric Molitor — focused on the volatile months before the 2020 presidential election, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns and Michigan was a fiercely contested swing state.

Against that backdrop, state prosecutors said, a group of men with anti-government beliefs, militia ties and anger over pandemic lockdowns began concocting a plan to abduct and possibly kill Whitmer at her vacation home, and perhaps incite a civil war in the process. Some of the men discussed attacking the governor’s security detail and blowing up a bridge to hinder the police response to the kidnapping. The men were arrested in October 2020, before any attack took place.

Prosecutors said the Null brothers and Molitor each went on a scouting mission to the vacation home and helped advance the plot. They were charged with providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Unlike some of the men who have been convicted in federal court, they were not accused of orchestrating the kidnapping plot. Still, prosecutors told the jury, the men were dangerous and wanted public officials to face harm.

“All the defendants here hated our government,” William Rollstin, a prosecutor, told jurors in his closing statement Wednesday. “All the defendants here hated police officers. They thought police officers were the enemy and they were willing to go to war with them.”

But defense lawyers suggested the men were minor players who did not know much about the plans to harm Whitmer, were egged on by FBI informants and were caught up in the overheated politics of 2020.

As the acquittals were read Friday, all three defendants became visibly emotional. “You gentlemen are free to leave,” the judge said.