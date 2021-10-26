Jury convicts Santa Rosa man of raping three vulnerable women in summer 2019

A Sonoma County jury has convicted a 28-year-old Santa Rosa man of raping three women in the summer of 2019, including one who had dementia and two others to whom he gave drugs that incapacitated them.

Tirso DeJesus Guzman-Vivar faces potentially 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced by Superior Court Judge Shelly Averill on Nov. 23.

Following a five-week trial, jurors needed just 10 hours to return guilty verdicts Monday on 11 felony charges and several sentencing enhancements that could mean Guzman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Police arrested Guzman in September 2019 after investigators linked him to the rape of a 75-year-old Sebastopol woman, whose family members described her as legally incapable of consent.

Guzman befriended the woman at the apartment for seniors where she lived, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Carla Rodriguez, who supervises the elder protection unit.

The woman said she felt sorry for Guzman and allowed him to sleep in her home for two nights.

During that time, Guzman sexually assaulted her, which due to her severe dementia, she was incapable of legally consenting or resisting, Rodriguez said.

After police arrested Guzman in that case, Sebastopol police linked him to a June 2, 2019, rape of a 61-year-old woman there, and then Santa Rosa police connected him to another rape on June 3.

In the June 2 case, the woman and Guzman had a casual dinner date at her house, during which Guzman surreptitiously drugged her, investigators said. She became incapacitated and also unable to resist.

The following night, Guzman encountered a woman who was intoxicated and resting in her car around midnight in Santa Rosa. She voluntarily agreed to do drugs with Guzman, who gave her a powder to snort, prosecutors said.

The drug caused the woman, 38, to go in and out of consciousness over a prolonged period of time, when Guzman took control of her vehicle and drove her around rural areas in the West County before stopping and raping her in a field.

The woman woke up during the course of the assault.

As police were investigating the other rapes, DNA evidence from the June 2 case matched to Guzman. Results of a beverage sample indicated trace amounts of a chemical used in date rapes, police said at the time.

Two of the three women testified against Guzman at trial.

“These victims and their families were so brave in coming forward,” Rodriguez said. “Then the police truly did an amazing job of gathering every possible piece of evidence they could to present to the jury.”

The elderly woman’s family reported the September incident to police based on some concerning statements she made, Rodriguez said. Police then pieced together the other cases and linked them to Guzman.

Several of the enhancements jurors found to be true relate to the women’s ages and vulnerability, exploited by Guzman’s use of drugs to take advantage of them.

Rodriguez said that Guzman’s behavior – preying on three vulnerable women in different ways – was troubling.

“The pattern of conduct definitely shows he is a dangerous sexual predator,” she said.

“It’s also a good reminder that we all need to keep an eye on our vulnerable loved ones. We need to keep track of each other.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.