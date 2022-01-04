Jury selection begins in manslaughter trial of former Sonoma County deputy

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of former Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Blount, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of David Ward during a 2019 traffic stop.

In line with COVID-19 safety guidelines and to ensure proper social distancing, court officials gathered a pool of about 100 prospective jurors at the Jockey Club, a former off-track betting facility near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon.

Blount, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault by a peace officer, is the first law enforcement agent in the county to be tried in an on-duty, in-custody death.

Following a brief pursuit, Ward stopped near his home in Bloomfield, but refused deputies’ orders to get out of the vehicle. Video from deputies’ body-worn cameras shows that Blount reached through the driver’s side window and bashed Ward’s head into the door frame multiple times.

Another deputy, Jason Little, shot Ward with a stun gun through the driver’s side window.

Ward stopped breathing and died at the scene. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Blount, who left the sheriff’s department during the internal investigation, has pleaded not guilty. Little was not charged.

Jury selection is expected to resume on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.