Trial delayed for Katie Sorensen, Petaluma influencer accused of lying to police about alleged kidnapping

The jury trial of a Petaluma influencer, Katie Sorensen, who is accused of falsely reporting a kidnapping after a trip to Michaels craft store last year, was rescheduled from Thursday to Aug. 25.

Sorensen faces possible jail time over three misdemeanor charges centering on her December 2020 allegations that Petaluma parents Eddie and Sadie Martinez had tried to kidnap her children at a Michaels in Petaluma.

She documented the allegations in two Instagram videos seen by millions, setting off a firestorm of media attention while funneling tens of thousands of new followers to Sorensen’s Instagram account.

Her jury trial, which was originally expected to begin May 19, was pushed to the summer after she obtained a new attorney, according to court records.

Sorensen’s defense had also petitioned for a misdemeanor diversion, which is when a person might have their case dismissed or erased by completing a court-ordered diversion program in lieu of jail time. That hearing on that motion was rescheduled for July 13.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.