Standing in front of a classroom full of students in a gray hoodie and Crocs, curly-haired Santa Rosa High School freshman Paavel Hernandez gave a presentation to his ethnic studies class about his cultural identity.

He told a story about how his father, a Mexican American immigrant, crossed the scalding desert from Yucatán, Mexico, past skeletons and bodies, leaving his family far behind to start a new one in the U.S.

"That’s why I have the mindset and mentality to keep going in school,“ Hernandez, a relatively quiet 16-year-old, said to his classmates. “Because all I want to do is make him proud because he made all those sacrifices to get here.”

Hernandez gave his presentation along with about 20 other students in Elizabeth Gaine’s ethnic studies literature class.

The class is a semester-long course that will be required for all California students beginning with the graduating class of 2030 under a law passed by the state legislature passed in 2021.

Across Sonoma County, a few high schools have already begun developing their ethnic studies curricula, said Matt O’Donnell, Technology Innovation Specialist at the Sonoma County Office of Education. He said there are pilot classes being taught in Santa Rosa High School, Analy High School, Geyserville New Tech Academy and Healdsburg High.

In Gaine’s class, students gave presentations, sharing funny stories about how their parents met as well as serious ones about moments in history that affected their trajectories and mindsets, such as the women’s suffrage movement. It was a lesson on how everyone has a unique back story and how history and culture mold people differently.

But California’s students are learning about the history of slavery, colonialism, civil rights and marginalized groups much differently than those in other states across the country.

In comparison, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in spring 2022 banning educators from teaching students anything under the “critical race theory” umbrella, including books that explore gender, sexual or racial identity.

Critical race theory states that U.S. social institutions are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules, and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race, according to the Brookings Institution, a national nonprofit public policy organization.

But that is not what ethnic studies is, said Sonoma County Office of Education Superintendent Amie Carter.

SCOE, which helps and advises school districts, held an ethnic studies conference in March and has been collecting community input on what the course should teach, Carter said.

There hasn’t been much pushback on the new course, Carter said, but there has been some misunderstanding on what the curriculum is.

“Because what it really is just a fair and accurate representation of U.S. history and the contributions of all the members of our society,” Carter said. “But, you know, there's a lot of hysteria around critical race theory. ”

She said the people who are uninformed can look at the curriculum online and see it for what it is: “just history.”

“What I love about it is that it gives this opportunity for all our students to sort of see how their background and their community contributed to this great nation and sort of lift up that story for them and that sense of identity and belonging,” Carter said. ”I think it's a really powerful movement. I'm excited to see that building of community.”

California’s evolving curriculum gives districts the freedom to create the course and provides guidelines aimed to teach the history of these groups and their contributions to society.

Adopted by the State Board of Education in March 2021, the model curriculum is a flexible set of guidelines that emphasizes teaching the history of four groups: African Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Chicanx/Latinx, and Native Americans.

In March, Healdsburg High, social studies teacher Thomas Warf’s ninth grade ethnic studies students were finishing up a unit on Native American tribes. They worked in groups to create presentations about different tribes.

Sitting at a table in Warf’s class, sophomore Meher Dhiman, 14, perfected a drawing of Pocahontas. Half the paper depicted the Disney princess version, the other half was filled with words describing the real Pocahontas who was a Powhatan woman named Amonute.

Dhiman said she’s enjoyed learning more on the history of different groups in America, but she also has family in Florida who's history classes look much differently.

“I think a lot of people think it’s anti-patriotic, but I don’t think it’s anti-patriotic learning about different cultures,” Dhiman said. “You can appreciate where you come from and still recognize that nobody’s perfect.”