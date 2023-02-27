Just under 3,500 PG&E customers without power around Occidental, Camp Meeker

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2023, 10:22AM
Updated 40 minutes ago

About 3,500 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers west of Sebastopol are without power Monday morning.

The outage area spans from northwest of Sebastopol, around Graton, to west of Occidental and south to north of Valley Ford, according to PG&E.

The power failure is due to the wet and windy weather, according to the PG&E outage center.

The failure began around 8:30 a.m. and, as of 10 a.m., there is no estimated time of restoration.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

