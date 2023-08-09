Just what the doctor ordered: In California, a prescription could pay for your fresh fruits and veggies

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Every other Friday, the Stockton Emergency Food Bank hosts two live cooking classes — one in English and one in Spanish. Last week, Brenda Munoz made a classic tuna melt with an orange, romaine and dandelion salad.

“Dandelion is completely edible,” said Munoz, holding the small leaves from the flower. “They’re really high in vitamin A and folate.”

But this isn’t your typical cooking lesson on Zoom and Facebook. It’s part of a “food prescription” experiment — prescriptions for healthy food instead of pills. Diabetics get a free box full of fruits, vegetables, chicken breast, quinoa and other nutritious food delivered to their homes every two weeks — and then can learn some recipes.

Advocates who want to expand the program across California say it could very well be a way to improve chronic conditions, lower health care costs and reduce hunger, all at the same time.

It’s aimed at people like Shane Bailey, a 72-year-old who served in the Coast Guard who has three heart conditions, diabetes, kidney disease, high blood pressure and cholesterol. A participant in the Stockton food bank’s Healthy Food RX Program, she says her lifestyle has dramatically improved since she began receiving produce prescriptions last year.

“My primary doctor is impressed with my cholesterol because they say it’s better than theirs!” said Bailey, who has started meal prepping using cookbooks from second-hand stores, reading food labels closely, and experimenting with different kinds of squash and greens.

“My dream is to live to 95,” she said. “If we start younger, then maybe people won’t get sick until they’re in their 80s and 90s.”

Nutrition educator Brenda Munoz prepares a recipe for a classic tuna melt sandwich after finishing a live cooking session for Healthy RX program members at the Stockton Emergency Food Bank in Stockton on July 28, 2023. Photo by Rahul Lal for CalMatters

Food prescriptions are part of the “food is medicine” movement that views nutritious food as a way to prevent, manage, and reverse chronic disease. Such programs have been found to lower obesity, blood pressure, and average blood sugar. One study estimates that incentivizing healthy eating could save $100 billion in national healthcare costs over the projected lifetimes of current Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Across California, a patchwork of food prescription programs are being tested using a variety of strategies, while an ambitious initiative to reform Medi-Cal and a bill that failed in the Legislature this session would standardize the effort.

A California experiment

At the beginning of 2022, California launched a five-year effort to reform Medi-Cal, called CalAIM, to address the root causes of diseases based on “whole person care,” which considers biological, behavioral, social, and environmental factors.

CalAIM encourages Medi-Cal managed health plans to experiment, allowing them to opt in to provide 14 optional community support services, such as housing navigation, assisted living and sobering centers.

The goal: Improve the health of Medi-Cal patients with lower-cost treatments. By the end of 2022, all 58 California counties offered at least two community services, while 16 counties offered at least 10 and three counties — Sacramento, Riverside, and San Diego — offered all 14.

Medically supportive food programs, which include medically-tailored meals and food prescriptions, are the third most popular service. In 2022, 6,400 Medi-Cal members used food programs, the vast majority the more established medically-tailored meals program.

Katie Ettman, a food in healthcare expert at the San Francisco nonprofit research institute SPUR, said there is vast potential for food programs, considering that California has the largest Medicaid program in the country with about 15 million people enrolled.

But the challenge is getting counties and health plans to start them.

“The vast majority of them don’t even know how produce prescriptions work,” said Brent Ling, director of external affairs at the nonprofit Wholesome Wave. “So it’s a lot of education and information sharing.”

Ingredients for a live cooking session for Healthy Food RX program members at the Stockton Emergency Food Bank in Stockton on July 28, 2023. Photo by Rahul Lal for CalMatters

There are also a variety of food prescription programs being funded outside CalAIM. The Stockton program is being financed by the philanthropic Abbott Fund, Kaiser Permanente is funding a test in Los Angeles County, and programs in San Diego County and San Francisco are being funded by their local governments.