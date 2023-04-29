WASHINGTON — Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the majority opinion that overruled Roe v. Wade last June, told The Wall Street Journal’s opinion pages that he had “a pretty good idea who is responsible” for leaking a draft of his opinion to Politico.

Alito added that he did not have “the level of proof that is needed to name somebody.” That echoed language in the Supreme Court’s report on its investigation of the leak, which said that “investigators have been unable to determine at this time, using a preponderance of the evidence standard, the identity of the person(s) who disclosed the draft majority opinion.”

The interview, which was conducted April 13 and published Friday, was as interesting for its existence and forum as for its substance, which was mostly familiar.

A few days before the Politico bombshell last May, an editorial in the Journal provided hints about tensions at the court that appeared to be based on inside knowledge. The editorial expressed concern that Chief Justice John Roberts was trying to undermine a five-justice majority by trying to persuade Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to join him in upholding a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks but to stop short of overruling Roe outright.

In the new interview, Alito rejected the theory that the Politico leak had come from the right side of the court in an effort to lock in what was then and turned out to be a five-justice majority for overruling every part of the 1973 Roe decision.

Repeating an argument he made in October, he said the leak endangered the lives of the members of the majority, as the draft would not be law unless there were five votes in its favor when it was issued.

“Look,” Alito said in the new interview, “this made us targets of assassination. Would I do that to myself? Would the five of us have done that to ourselves? It’s quite implausible.”