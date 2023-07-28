Justice Department opens civil rights investigation of Memphis police

ATLANTA — The Justice Department said Thursday that it had begun a sweeping civil rights investigation into policing in Memphis, Tennessee, digging into allegations of pervasive problems with excessive force and unlawful stops of Black residents that were amplified by the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in January.

In announcing the investigation, officials specifically cited Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop escalated into a brutal confrontation in which Memphis police officers kicked, pepper-sprayed and pummeled him, even as he was restrained, and then failed to render aid.

The beating, which was captured by body camera and surveillance footage, brought intense scrutiny onto how the Memphis Police Department operates. Residents and activists argued that Nichols’ case was anything but an isolated episode and was instead reflective of an aggressive approach that officers routinely took with Black people.

A preliminary review by the Justice Department lent credence to those claims, officials said.

“We received multiple reports of officers escalating encounters with community members, resulting in excessive force,” said Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department.

City officials vowed Thursday to cooperate with the investigation. “The city will be a good partner in this new inquiry,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement, adding that the city had already been “transparent and cooperative” in other police accountability efforts.

Chief Cerelyn J. Davis of the Memphis Police Department said she was committed to forging a better relationship with the community and holding officers accountable, yet also argued that Nichols’ case was not representative of the department as a whole.

“As we have said all along, all MPD officers are expected to act in accordance with their oath of office, their training and department policies at all times,” Davis said. “While the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case demonstrated no regard for these tenets, I am appreciative of the MPD officers that continue to serve our city with integrity.”

Federal officials said the civil rights investigation was separate from a continuing criminal investigation related to Nichols’ death. Five Memphis police officers have been charged in state court with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal beating. All have pleaded not guilty to those charges.