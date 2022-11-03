Justice Dept. offers immunity to Trump aide for testimony in documents case

The Justice Department offered on Wednesday to allow Kash Patel, a close adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify to a federal grand jury under a grant of immunity about Trump’s handling of highly sensitive presidential records, two people familiar with the matter said.

The offer of immunity came about a month after Patel invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in front of the grand jury and refused to answer questions from prosecutors investigating whether Trump improperly took national security documents with him when he left the White House and subsequently obstructed attempts by the government to retrieve them.

During Patel’s initial grand jury appearance, one of the people familiar with the matter said, Judge Beryl A. Howell of U.S. District Court in Washington, acknowledged Patel’s Fifth Amendment claims and said the only way he could be forced to testify was if the government offered him immunity.

The decision by the Justice Department to grant immunity in the case, the person said, effectively cleared the way for the grand jury to hear Patel’s testimony.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment.

The disclosure that Patel has received immunity for his testimony comes as prosecutors have increased their pressure on recalcitrant witnesses who have declined to answer investigators’ questions or have provided them with potentially misleading accounts about Trump’s handling of documents.

Prosecutors have indicated they are skeptical of the level of cooperation they have gotten from a little-known Trump aide named Walt Nauta, who has provided the authorities with different accounts about whether he moved documents stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The authorities are using the specter of charges against him for misleading investigators to persuade him to sit again for questioning.

The prosecutors want to question Patel about an array of matters related to the documents. Among them is an unsubstantiated claim Patel has publicly made in recent months that Trump had declassified national security documents he took when he left the White House.

If Patel’s claims were true, it could make a prosecution of Trump more challenging.