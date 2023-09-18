Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson calls on nation to remember ugly past truths in Birhmingham speech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday called on the nation to accept some of the ugliest truths in its history as she confronted the debates roiling the country about racism and violence against Black Americans.

In a speech from the pulpit of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, said that she made her first trip to Alabama “to commemorate and mourn, celebrate — and warn.” She was the keynote speaker to mark the 60th anniversary of a bombing by the Ku Klux Klan that killed four young girls at the church as they arrived for Sunday morning service.

“If we’re going to continue to move forward as a nation we cannot allow concerns about discomfort to displace knowledge, truth or history,” Jackson told a crowd of hundreds. “It is certainly the case that parts of this country’s story can be hard to think about. I know that atrocities like the one we’re memorializing today are difficult to remember and relive. But I also know that it is dangerous to forget them.”

“We cannot forget because the uncomfortable lessons are often the ones that teach us the most about ourselves,” she added. “We cannot forget because we cannot learn from past mistakes we do not know exist.”

Jackson’s speech was a rare occasion. The current justices on the court do not often make public appearances, and when they do, it is typically to lecture at law schools or in other academic settings. Although many of the justices have appeared at judicial conferences and spoken at college commencements, only two — Jackson’s predecessor, Justice Stephen Breyer, and Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man to serve on the court — have made notable appearances at civil-rights-related events.

Jackson’s speech at the church was an explicit nod to her own role in history as well as the country’s ongoing battle for racial justice. During her confirmation hearings last year, Republicans who oppose the teaching of slavery and racism as part of the nation’s history frequently questioned her about her support of civil rights.

In many respects, it was also an example of something that always underscored her appointment: Her voice as the first Black female Supreme Court Justice could be as influential as her votes.