Music producer Herb Polk, left, lays down the beat while Sonoma County Juvenile Correctional Counselor Giovanni Barbieri watches a teen rapping the poetry he wrote while incarcerated at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

New Sonoma County Juvenile Hall music studio provides positive outlet for incarcerated youth

OWEN RUDERMAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A new music studio has opened in the unlikeliest of places, a reminder to incarcerated youth that while they may not be physically free, their voices can be.

Conceived and created by staff members at Sonoma County Juvenile Hall, the Free Voices studio is run by Juvenile Correctional Counselor Giovanni Barbieri, a 20-year juvenile hall employee and a musician himself.

The goal of the studio, which opened in February, is to “promote self-expression, positivity and wellness” among the Santa Rosa center’s residents.

Music producer Herb Polk, right, lays down the beat and pieces together a song with teens rapping the poetry they have written while incarcerated at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

As the studio’s opening neared, juvenile hall staff hosted a naming competition and residents submitted ideas, according to Barbieri. They eventually settled on “Free Voices.”

Music producer Herb Polk lays down the beat and pieces together a song with teens rapping the poetry they wrote while incarcerated at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

In a letter to The Press Democrat, the incarcerated youth who came up with the name, identified only as AP, shared what the studio, and its name, means to him.

“I honestly feel that having the studio here in the hall has made doing time here better, at least for me,” AP wrote.

He described the music program as “dope,” allowing residents to be heard and their stories told through music.

The name was inspired, he wrote, because despite incarceration, “we always have the freedom of our minds and the freedom to use our voices to speak our minds.”

Barbieri, a drummer in his spare time, enthusiastically accepted the assignment from Probation Division Director Daniel Flamson when asked if he was interested in starting the studio.

“I believe in music. I love music, and it has helped me through some of my days as a younger kid,” said Barbieri during a phone interview in March. “I really believe in it and the therapeutic things that it offers.”

The Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on Rancho Los Guilicos Road near Oakmont opened in 2005. It houses youth from 12 to 24 years old who receive secure physical care, assessment and treatment services, a comprehensive school program and other services.

The music studio, while not the first of its kind — juvenile institutions across the country including in San Francisco, Solano County and Nashville, Tennessee, have similar programs — is the center’s latest addition.

“It’s one of the coolest things I think I’ve ever been a part of, to watch this happen and to see these kids really open up.” Juvenile Correctional Counselor Giovanni Barbieri

In creating the studio, Barbieri talked with local musicians and studio owners to determine the best kind of professional equipment to buy. He also spoke with staff at the Solano County Juvenile Hall to see about hiring a company to help with the studio.

But, he ultimately ended up putting it together himself.

“We looked at something like (what Solano County did) and we found that we could probably do it better on our own,” Barbieri said. It was also less expensive than hiring an outside company.

“And we really wanted to do it on our own. … I wanted it to be ours. And that’s what it became,” he said.

The 100-square-foot studio is housed in a former staff office, which underwent significant retrofitting.

Incarcerated teens are escorted from their units into the Free Voices Studio where they will create their own original songs in the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Inside the studio, calming pictures and fairy lights adorn the soundproofed walls, while plants and comfy furniture complete its serene and artsy vibe.

While any of the residents can learn about and be introduced to the studio, only those on their best behavior are able to record, according to Barbieri. Would-be music makers need to follow the rules and respect staff and the other residents to participate, he said.

And since the new studio has generated an “overwhelming” amount of interest from the residents, Barbieri has noticed that behavior has improved.

“(For people in the system) free time is a killer. I want to take up that free time with music.” Juvenile Correctional Counselor Giovanni Barbieri

“Every kid that I've walked out (of the studio), back to their unit, I'm not kidding you, it was like they literally floated back to their unit,” he said. “There’s kids that weren’t normally doing the best in juvenile hall, and now they’ve got something to strive for.”

An incarcerated teen rewrites her edited rap lyrics clearly before heading into the Free Voices Studio at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

But once the kids get into the studio, it’s not as if they can go wild. As a juvenile institution, staff have imposed guidelines on the topics that can be featured in the music.

No profanity, no misogyny and no glorification of violence, drugs or gangs is allowed. Instead, studio staff are encouraging positivity and personal expression.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Barbieri said. “In here, in the studio, we show love.”

And it seems to be working.

For example, Barbieri said the music studio has united two girls who, because of their affiliation with rival gangs, would normally avoid or even fight with each another.

Another time, a resident started playing “Stand By Me” on the guitar and a staff member started improvising a song along with the music.

“It was incredible,” Barbieri said. “To me, things that like, that's the kind of stuff I want to see, I want to see it break down some barriers.”

Music producer Herb Polk plays back the nearly finished song created by three teens competing for the best song in the Free Voices Studio at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

While they’re serving their sentence, residents can’t release the music they’ve made or share it with anyone outside of juvenile hall, unless expressly permitted by the institution. But once they get out, they can do with it what they want.

Participants are given a flash drive full of their creations, “their little portfolio,” Barbieri explained.

“The second they're released from here, that goes with them. All that music is all theirs; they can do whatever they like with it. We're trying to make this as professional as possible so they can take it right into a studio and show people what they can do,” he said.

In addition to the $25,000 in initial funding, the studio also has a budget of $150,000 per year for additional equipment, hardware and software, as well as a consultant or producer.

Herb Polk, a local musician and studio producer, is helping the youth turn their lyrics into pieces of music.

Music producer Herb Polk lays down the beat and pieces together a song with teens rapping the poetry they wrote while incarcerated at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“(Polk) is guiding these guys as we get them into the studio, and bringing the best out in them,” Barbieri said. “It’s one of the coolest things I think I’ve ever been a part of, to watch this happen and to see these kids really open up.”

With only Polk to help, the studio is only open a few times a week.

That’s where Barbieri is hoping the community can lend a hand. While he is working on learning music producing himself, he is looking for volunteers, especially younger people, who know music to help out in the studio so it can be available to residents more often.

More information

If interested in volunteering, email publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

“(The residents) really relate well to people near their age,” he said.

The program is still getting off the ground, and has a ways to go before it becomes what Barbieri has envisioned. But that hasn’t stopped him from looking further into the future.

His dream is to establish a studio like Free Voices in the community, in an effort to get people off the streets.

Sonoma County Juvenile Correctional Counselor Giovanni Barbieri watches over incarcerated teens competing for the best song in the Free Voices Studio at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“(For people in the system,) free time is a killer,” he said. “I want to take up that free time with music.”

In the meantime, Barbieri is savoring every musical moment at Free Voices.

"The best part of my day is being able to get down to the studio and work with the kids through music."

