Juvenile stabbed at SSU following road rage incident

A juvenile driver suffered a knife wound on the arm following an apparent road rage incident in Rohnert Park Saturday night.

At about 11:50 p.m. police officers with Sonoma State University and Cotati Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in a parking lot near, Tuscany Village, one of the Sonoma State University dorms off East Cotati Avenue and Cypress Drive.

Officers found what they described as a juvenile victim with a laceration to their arm.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released, according to an alert sent to SSU students and a post on the SSU Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim is not an SSU student or affiliated with the university, SSU Police Chief Nader Oweis said.

Oweis said the department would not be releasing additional information about the victim because the person is underage.

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a road rage incident that started on Old Adobe Road east of Petaluma. The suspect followed the victim, who drove onto campus, according to police.

Once in the school parking lot, the suspect approached the victim and challenged them to a fight, later stabbing the victim with a knife, police said.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect fled the area in an older model dark gray Toyota Camry heading west on East Cotati Avenue, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no one had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

Alerts were sent to students and the greater campus community via text, email and voice recording after the incident but the suspect is not believed to be on campus.

Oweis urged anyone driving on Old Adobe Road or around Penngrove Saturday night who may have seen the vehicle to report it to the department. Anyone with information can call SSU Police at 707-664-4444.

Staff Writer Kylie Lawrence contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.