Attorneys are set to argue Wednesday about whether a judge should reverse course in an ongoing 2016 Rohnert Park homicide case and try the 23-year-old defendant as a minor under a new state law that prioritizes rehabilitation over incarceration for youth offenders.

Arguments will be presented in Sonoma County Juvenile Court in Santa Rosa before Judge Ken Gnoss, who is overseeing the transfer hearing for Rohnert Park resident Daniel Carrillo, who is accused of killing and then burying Kirk Kimberly, an 18-year-old Rancho Cotate High School classmate, on Sonoma State University property.

Proceedings began Tuesday with defense attorneys and a prosecutor from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office listing their witnesses and summarizing about 50 pieces of evidence that will be presented to Gnoss this week.

Tuesday’s hearing was procedural in nature and moved Gnoss to apologize to attendees for the “taxing” process.

Evidence is expected to include transcripts from previous hearings, maps and photos of where authorities say the killing occurred, and notebooks discovered in Carrillo’s home.

It may all provide a window into what happened to Kimberly nearly seven years ago.

Carrillo, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was arrested Feb. 28, 2000 and later charged as an adult. In Aug. 2022, he was ordered to stand trial on one count of murder.

A month later, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2361, which changed the standards for charging juveniles as adults. It retroactively applies to unresolved case and prosecutors need to re-argue for Carrillo to be charged in criminal court.

When deciding whether a juvenile is to be tried as an adult, judges must consider the gravity of an offense; the degree of criminal sophistication; whether a minor can be rehabilitated before expiration of a juvenile court’s jurisdiction; the delinquent’s history; and success of previous rehabilitation attempts by the juvenile court.

AB 2361 tacked on other considerations, such as the potential for rehabilitation or lack thereof:

“Clear and convincing evidence” be included with the prosecution’s argument that a minor can’t be rehabilitated under juvenile court jurisdiction.

Transfer orders include reasons supporting court findings that a minor cannot rehabilitate under the juvenile court jurisdiction.

Carrillo could be sentenced to life in prison, if convicted he is tried and convicted in adult court. If he is tried as a juvenile and found guilty, he might be held in juvenile detention until he’s about 25 — or two years from the date of his commitment, whichever comes later.

Gnoss is allowing reporters to attend proceedings and Kimberly’s father, Kelly Kimberly, said doing so will allow the public to be educated on AB 2361.

“We think it’s a big mistake,” Kelly Kimberly said following Tuesday’s hearing.

Prosecutors say Carrillo lured Kirk Kimberly to the location by telling him there would be a meeting involving a marijuana sale but, instead, they say he violently attacked Kimberly from behind, stabbing him at least six times.

Detectives said they believe Carrillo then rode off on Kimberly’s mountain bike.

Two weeks later, a university groundskeeper discovered Kimberly’s body in a shallow grave off Rohnert Park Expressway.

Carrillo was identified as a suspect while he was in custody for an unrelated crime. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Prosecutors initially charged Carrillo with robbery related to the bike theft, but that charge was dropped during last year’s preliminary hearing.

He was in attendance Tuesday and sat silently as attorneys discussed witness lists and evidence.

