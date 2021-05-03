Boy, 16, with semiautomatic handgun arrested by Santa Rosa police

Santa Rosa police responding to a report of a possible gang fight early Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy with a semi-automatic handgun, according to a police statement.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting someone with a handgun in the area of West Ninth Street and Link Lane.

Police then saw a truck matching the description of a vehicle reported by the caller. After initiating a traffic stop, an officer detained four “subjects,” according to the report. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, was found to be carrying a concealed firearm in his waistband.

The boy was taken into custody without incident, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most juvenile offenders have been released to the custody of parents or guardians, said Mahurin.

In this case, “because of the type of crime,” the suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed firearm.

