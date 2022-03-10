K-9, stabbing suspect dragged during attempted carjacking

A man was stabbed several times by a suspect who tried to steal a car and flee before its driver drove off and dragged him and the police dog that had snagged his leg, police said.

Stephen Fink, a 50-year-old transient, is a suspect in the unprovoked attack that occurred outside a Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, mayhem, assault on a peace officer and assault on a police K-9.

Police responded to a report about two men fighting outside the motel at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim with blood on his head and face. They determined he had been stabbed several times with a box cutter, according to the Police Department.

He’s described as a 56-year-old transient who did not know Fink. He’s being treated at a hospital for serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Neither he nor Fink was staying at the motel.

Fink, who was identified as a suspect at the scene, ran when officers tried to take him into custody, officials said.

He then tried to carjack a Honda Civic on northbound Cleveland, police said, adding that investigators are trying to determine if he tried to remove the driver by opening a door or pulling them through the window.

Officers deployed a K-9 to prevent the suspect from harming the Honda’s driver and the dog, Ace, bit one of the man’s legs, police said.

The driver accelerated in order to escape and dragged Fink and Ace about 200 feet before Fink let go of the car door.

Fink is suspected of punching and kicking responding officers, including Ace. He’s also accused of spitting on them and trying to bite them.

Police arrested him after placing him in handcuffs and a body restraint.

Officials took Ace to a local veterinarian hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his paws before being sent home.

One of the officers was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was later released. Fink was treated at a hospital for injuries he suffered after being bit and dragged.

Police plan to interview the driver.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.