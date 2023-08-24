K2 climbers criticized over continuing ascent after finding dying porter

A Norwegian climber defended her decision to continue a record-breaking series of climbs last month after encountering an injured porter who later died during her ascent of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.

The climber, Kristin Harila, became one of the two fastest people — along with her guide, Tenjin Sherpa — to ascend all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter (about 26,000 feet) mountains in three months and just under a day, surpassing a record of six months and six days set by Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja in 2019.

But two other climbers who were on the mountain that day, July 27, said that Harila, her team and other climbers ignored an injured man — Muhammad Hassan, a 27-year-old father of three from Pakistan — because they wanted to reach the summit rather than abandon their climb to attempt a rescue.

Hassan fell from a particularly dangerous stretch of the climbing trail on K2 known as the bottleneck and later died.

“There was no rescue mission,” Wilhelm Steindl, an Austrian climber who provided video footage of other climbers stepping over Hassan on the narrow mountain path, said in an interview with Sky News. “Seventy mountaineers stepped over a living guy who needed big help at this moment, and they decided to keep on going to the summit.”

Authorities in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, where a portion of the mountain is located, identified Hassan as a “high-altitude porter.” They said they were investigating whether “adequate efforts were made to rescue” Hassan, who Harila said was part of another team.

Harila said in a statement on her website that she and her team did everything they could to save Hassan. She added that “it is truly tragic what happened, and I feel very strongly for the family.”

Harila said she and her team spent hours trying to rescue Hassan after discovering him hanging upside down from a rope after he had fallen off the cliff.

She added that her team passed Hassan again on the way down. By then, he was dead, but her team was “in no shape” to recover the body, she said.

“You need six people to carry a person down, especially in dangerous areas,” Harila said. “However, the bottleneck is so narrow that you can only fit one person in front and one behind the person being helped. In this case, it was impossible to safely carry Hassan down.”