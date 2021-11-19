Kaiser employees join picket line in Santa Rosa in solidarity with striking workers

More than 500 Kaiser Permanente workers joined the picket line outside the health provider’s main Santa Rosa complex on Thursday to show solidarity for members of the local engineers’ union who have been on strike for more than two months over wages.

Local members of the SEIU-UHW, the largest Kaiser union, participated in a one-day sympathy strike for members of Stationary Engineers Local 39 who have staged a picket line outside Kaiser’s Bicentennial Way medical center since contract talks collapsed more than 60 days ago over raises. They were also joined by some clinical lab scientists from OPEIU Local 29.

“They've been on strike for a total of 62 days now. So we're here striking in sympathy with them and demanding Kaiser give them a fair contract with good raises … They were with us inside through the pandemic,” said Chris Keasling, the chief steward for SEIU-UHW who works as radiological technician at the Santa Rosa facility. His union represents almost 1,500 local Kaiser workers.

The California Nurses Association and the National Union of Healthcare Workers have plans to picket in Santa Rosa on Friday in support of the International Union of Operating Engineers, which contend that its approximately 600 workers across the region are paid less than those in similar positions in the Bay Area. In response, Kaiser says that its engineers are among its best-paid workers and that the striking workers are asking beyond what other union members receive at an average of more than $180,000 in total wages and benefits.

Kaiser said in a statement Thursday that “after many hours of bargaining” on Tuesday and Wednesday with Local 39 that there was “no movement” in negotiations. The health provider added that the sympathy strikes were not protected by law and that some nonurgent appointments and procedures could be affected.

“We are optimistic that we can resolve the remaining issues with Local 39 at the bargaining table and reach an agreement that continues to reward our employees and supports health care affordability, just as we have with several unions this week,” Kaiser added in its statement.

Kaiser has reached tentative agreements this month with 50,000 members of the Alliance of Health Care Unions and later with the union representing pharmacists and rehabilitation therapists while the engineers have been on strike.

A spokesman for the Stationary Engineers Local 39 did not return calls for comment on the status of negotiations. Jason Coester, a local strike captain for the engineers’ union who works at the Santa Rosa medical center, said biggest issue has been “the lack of communication and willingness” from Kaiser to enter into negotiations until this week. “It took them three weeks to talk,” he added.

Coester said he was buoyed by the support from the other unions that he witnessed on Thursday after being on the picket line — one of more than 20 his union was staging — for more than two months. That included rainy days, heat spikes and weekend duty. “It was kind of overwhelming this morning. I was in shock to see this support,” he said.

“I’m not taking a day off until someone is paying me for a day off,” Coester said. He was worked at the Santa Rosa complex for 21 years.

Debby Clay, a 20-year Kaiser employee and member of the operating engineers union, said she was also encouraged with the show of support, especially given all stress of dealing with recent wildfires and the pandemic. “I haven’t seen a real vacation since before 2017,” Clay said. “It’s OK. We want to show that are patients are comfortable and co-workers are happy and comfortable and their needs are taking care of is satisfying to me.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.