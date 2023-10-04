Negotiations between Kaiser Permanente and a coalition of unions representing about 75,000 health care workers in several states — roughly 1,800 in Sonoma County — ended with no resolution Tuesday, setting the stage for what could be a historic walkout early Wednesday morning.

But even with those strike plans in place, union officials said Tuesday evening that last-minute concessions by the health care provider could still end the dispute.

“We are fully prepared to go on strike. Negotiations have fully ended today,” said Renée Saldaña, a representative with Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, one of the unions involved in the planned walkout.

“But union negotiators are on standby,” she said, adding that an agreement could still be reached before 6 a.m. Wednesday. “Right now, it’s really on them to decide if they want the strike to go on.”

In Sonoma County, SEIU-UHW represents a wide variety of health care workers, including licensed vocational nurses, medical assistants, front desk clerical staff, lab technicians, housekeeping workers, imaging staff, emergency department technicians and staff that assist nurses and walk, feed and bathe patients.

The labor dispute comes only days after the workers’ current four-year contract ended on Sept. 30. Labor negotiations have been taking place over the past few months.

One of the key issues at the table is how to address staffing shortages, which have plagued the medical industry coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union officials say inadequate staffing is jeopardizing patient safety, causing long wait times, delaying care and leading to mistaken diagnoses.

Kaiser officials, meanwhile, said that while talks with the unions are ongoing, they are preparing for a strike. Those preparations include rescheduling nonemergency and elective surgeries and bringing in temporary staff to fill in the gaps. Local hospitals and pharmacies serving them will remain open, Kaiser said.

During the strike, Kaiser said it would take the following steps:

* Using physicians, trained managers and in some cases “contingent workers” to keep some facilities running.

* Giving urgent medical cases top priority, which could require scheduling changes for Kaiser members and patients with nonemergency issues.

* Partnering with non-Kaiser pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, during the strike to mitigate closure of outpatient pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies serving Kaiser hospitals will remain open.

Kaiser said some outpatient pharmacies, if they don’t close, will operate with reduced hours. Physicians and pharmacy representatives on-site and in pharmacy call centers will work with patients to get the medications they need during the strike, Kaiser officials said.

They’ll also provide instructions to access retail pharmacies if necessary, Kaiser said Tuesday. Kaiser strongly encouraged members to use its pharmacy mail-order delivery service.

The labor dispute involves Kaiser employees who are part of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. That coalition includes the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, the union that represents local Kaiser workers.

The coalition also includes the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20 in Northern California, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 in Oregon and multiple locals of the Office of Professional Employees International Union in several states.

But SEIU-UHW is the largest union in the coalition with 59,000 Kaiser workers in California.

Of the 1,850 Kaiser employees represented by SEIU-UHW in Sonoma County, about 150 work in Petaluma and 1,700 in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. The union also represents 200 employees in Napa, 1,500 in Vallejo, 75 in Novato, 880 in San Rafael and 650 in Richmond.

Union representatives said they want Kaiser to take more aggressive steps to deal with current staffing shortages. That includes paying wages that keep up with the rising cost of living, Saldaña said.

The union also is asking Kaiser executives to commit to a $25 minimum wage, as well as greater investment in education and training for future health care workers.

Kaiser says it is trying to reach a “fair and equitable” agreement that ensures high quality, accessible care at an affordable cost, which the provider said is something its members have come to expect.

Late Wednesday afternoon, union officials said the ball now rests in Kaiser’s hands. Caroline Lucas, executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, said as much in a statement.

“With hours left before our strike, both management and union negotiators are on standby waiting for Kaiser executives to resolve their internal debate about whether to do what it takes to reach an agreement or force the largest health care worker strike in U.S. history,” Lucas said.

