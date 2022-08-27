Kaiser patients in their own words

A sample of the responses submitted by Kaiser mental health patients. They appear verbatim.

Petaluma resident: Four months ago it was a nightmare trying to get scheduled and once scheduled (the provider) cancelled on me twice. The process that you have to go through is both cumbersome and cold. NOT what people seeking mental health help need!

Santa Rosa mother: My son, a 14 y/o, just had his therapy cancelled for (Aug. 18). During the school closures he developed anxiety. He had a severe panic attack the night before school last year. It required the ER. It took us at least 7-8 weeks to get an apt for him. Then we were lucky to see a provider every two weeks. We had to get a new one as his left. Had to start over with an intake and delays. He is starting a new school Monday (high school). So I know his anxiety is high. It’s very discouraging.

I called to rebook the cancelled appointment. It will be 5 weeks since he was last seen. That is IF there are no other cancellations.

Santa Rosa mother: My oldest adult child struggles with mental health issues that affect his life. We finally get him to accept help and then Kaiser gives him an appointment two months down the road…by the time it rolls around he’s sunk so low he’s not willing to go anymore. He’s not working now even though he’s an amazing hard worker when he is doing well.

Similar issues with getting my autistic child in to be seen. Same issue trying to get Into a therapist myself… honestly, I love Kaiser, they do some things very well, but if they truly want their patients to thrive they need to put their money where their mouth is and stop lining their pockets with it.

Diana Wolfe of Santa Rosa: This is a pretty notorious problem with Kaiser mental health department. Many people pay out of pocket (if able) for counseling outside of their coverage so they can actually receive services. My last appointment with Kaiser was spent talking about this the whole time. I had no idea of a strike or proposed strike. I recall once calling in late October feeling the need for support services. They said call back after Jan. 1, when the schedule opens up.

They wanted me to wait like seven weeks to call back to then wait again for the appointment. This was when I already had a counselor with their department. I was not calling as a new client. I cried thinking of all the people that wouldn’t be able to wait for that kind of help and those that couldn’t afford other options. That was when I sought out my own counselor outside of Kaiser for the first time.

Novato resident: While I am a Northern California Kaiser Permanente member, technically I bounce between the Marin and Sonoma care facilities. I did have a therapy appointment this week be canceled as a result of the strike. Additionally, my group therapy was also cancelled. The receptionist was incredibly understanding and compassionate, stating that my doctor would contact me with a new appointment upon return to the clinic.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.