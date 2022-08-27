Kaiser patients share stories of delayed or canceled care, issues that Kaiser therapists say triggered the latest strike

How it works: Routes callers to trained mental health professionals at regional crisis centers, who then refer those in need to local crisis support services.

Michael Bender has been trying to meet with a Kaiser Permanente therapist since May to talk through family issues that have made him chronically anxious and depressed.

When he got a Kaiser representative on the phone, he was told that the health care giant was providing the services he wanted remotely, via conference call, using an outside contractor.

What followed were weeks of miscommunication, poor video and audio quality and sudden cancellations.

Carrie Marvin of Windsor said her teenage son usually has to wait six weeks between appointments with a Kaiser therapist, a clear sign that Kaiser does not have enough mental health workers. She said she often has to go outside Kaiser’s network, paying out of pocket, if her son needs to see someone sooner.

It’s an option, she said, not everyone can afford.

One Kaiser member, a 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident who asked to remain anonymous because of the stigma attached to mental health issues, said she sought therapy from Kaiser in May and has endured a frustrating odyssey with an outside contractor that, to this day, has yet provide any substantive therapy, virtual or otherwise.

After Kaiser mental health care workers went on strike two weeks ago over working conditions they say are adversely affecting patient care, The Press Democrat asked readers to share their experiences accessing Kaiser mental health services.

Many who responded echoed accounts by the striking Kaiser workers, who say that a severe and persistent staffing shortage is leading to delayed care during a time of increasing mental health crises.

Asked to respond to the patient experiences, Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma service area, said patients are the company’s top priority.

“We are fully committed to meeting our patients’ needs, including mental health as an integral part of total health,” Salaway said in a statement. “We hear the frustration and worry in the comments solicited by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and take these accounts very seriously, and we never want any patient to experience challenges.”

Salaway said that at a time of “unprecedented stress” on local communities, all health care providers in the county and across the country are being severely impacted by the surge in demand for mental health care.

“And no one should dispute the fact there is a shortage of mental health professionals — the shortage is real and well documented,” he said. “It was a crisis before the pandemic, and the pandemic further strained the mental health care system and its limited number of caregivers.”

Striking Kaiser therapists, who are represented by the National Union of health care Workers, have repeatedly said that many of their co-workers are quitting their Kaiser jobs, leaving unsustainable workloads that lead to appointment cancellations and delays, as well as compromised patient care.

The testimonials from Kaiser members strike a similar chord: Many empathize with the plight of Kaiser mental health workers.

Diana Wolfe, a Kaiser member who lives in Santa Rosa, said she reached out for mental health services last October. She was told to call back on Jan. 1, when appointment schedules “open up.”

Wolfe, who lost her home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire and has struggled with bouts of anxiety, said she sometimes waits as long as two months for appointments with a therapist — five or six weeks when she’s lucky.

“So, I spend the entire appointment telling (her therapist) about what has already happened,” Wolfe said. “It feels like I'm just updating Kaiser on my mental health status, and I'm not really getting anything out of it.”

A 34-year-old Santa Rosa woman, who asked to remain anonymous to maintain her privacy, said she reached out to Kaiser in early May and was connected to a Kaiser-contracted San Francisco-based therapy provider called Two Chairs in late May or early June.

The patient said that after an involved “matching appointment,” she was told the process of identifying an appropriate provider could take from six to eight weeks.

During her first session, the third week of July, she and the therapist agreed on biweekly sessions, but the therapist told her she’ll be going on maternity leave soon and won’t be able to continue beyond five sessions, the patient said.

The next session, on Aug. 1, was canceled by the therapist without rescheduling. While the patient waited for her next session, she contacted Two Chairs to find out if they’ve initiated another matching procedure.

The patient said midway into her next session, on Aug. 15, the therapist told her she cannot continue the sessions and that they were not a good match to begin with and that her caseload was too full.