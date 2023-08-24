The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., will include food and demonstrations on the use of naloxone.

On Aug. 31, Sonoma County health officials will be hosting an “overdose awareness“ forum in Santa Rosa. The event, which will be held in the parking lot of the nonprofit Face to Face, 873 Second St., is aimed at bringing more attention to the dangers of drug overdoses.

Kaiser Permanente is distributing the lifesaving drug Narcan for free to Northern California members and nonmembers, a move aimed at reducing the number of fatal opioid overdoses, hospital officials said.

The health care giant also hopes to make it easier for anyone to obtain naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, and dispel any fears around its use. The naloxone doses are administered as a nasal spray.

Dr. Courtney Clamp, chief of the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, said anyone can show up in her department and ask for the medication. People can remain anonymous and not have to check in as a patient, she said.

“The whole point of this program was to take away barriers, make it as easy as possible for people to access this drug because it is lifesaving,” Clamp said. “And this is just one way that Kaiser is trying to combat the opioid crisis.”

Dr. Beth Mulcahy, an emergency physician at Kaiser’s San Francisco Medical Center, said naloxone is safe to use, even when it’s unclear if someone is suffering an overdose or some other medical condition.

“If you're wrong, and the patient has suffered a stroke or something else that’s not related to an overdose, it's completely harmless,” said Mulcahy, who leads her department’s opioid safety program,

Kaiser Permanente, the county’s largest primary care provider and one of the nation’s largest health plans, said the opioid crisis is now a public health emergency. Opioid overdoses are now the leading cause of death for adults 18 to 45, the provider said.

In Sonoma County, opioid overdoses deaths have dramatically increased in the past 10 years. In 2013, there 12 opioid overdose deaths according to vital statistics from the California Department of Public Health.

By 2020 and 2021, the number of fatal overdoses linked to opioids had grown to 111 and 122, respectively. In 2022, there were 98 deaths, according to the state’s Comprehensive Death File.

This chart shows the steady increase ion the number of opioid overdose deaths in Sonoma County.

Kaiser hospitals receive their Narcan shipments from the state’s Naloxone Distribution Program free of charge. The provider said it’s has already distributed 3,500 doses in Northern California since it started receiving shipments roughly a year ago.

Clamp, Kaiser’s chief of emergency in Santa Rosa, said Kaiser received its first shipment of 660 boxes of naloxone in August of last year. She said 166 boxes have thus far been distributed.

The spray application of naloxone works almost immediately but only lasts about 30 minutes to an hour. Mulcahy said that depending on the amount of opioid in a person’s system, it may be necessary to give more than one dose.

For that reason, it’s important that the person witnessing the overdose call 911 and get immediate medical care after administering naloxone, she said. Kaiser emergency staff are also providing instructions on how to use the naloxone spray.

Mulcahy said the medication is fast acting and effective. One spray in each nostril and the patient will usually wake up within about 15 to 30 seconds, she said. Naloxone, she added, essentially occupies the “mu receptor“ and blocks and displaces opioids from these receptors.

Mulcahy said she and her staff instruct patients on how to identify some of the signs of an opioid overdose. That could include someone who isn’t breathing or breathing poorly; gurgling; nonresponsive or unconscious; and whose lips have turned blue.

“I would advise you to go ahead and give (naloxone) if you've got it on hand,” she said. “Because if you're wrong, and the patient has suffered a stroke or something else that’s not related to an overdose, it's completely harmless.”

Mulcahy said San Francisco is on track to have its deadliest year for opioid overdoses. She said she sometimes sees the same overdose patients more than once, though these are typically people with a substance use disorder.

She said that there are also cases where seniors or people who are prescribed opioid medications will accidentally overdose. There is also an increasing number of unintentional overdoses among young people who ingest fentanyl.

Local officials said Sonoma County has the second highest rate of overdoses in the Bay Area and local overdose deaths are being driven largely by opioids. What’s more, 87% of local opioid overdose deaths involve fentanyl.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.