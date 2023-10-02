More than 75,000 health care workers nationwide could go on a three-day strike beginning Wednesday as contract negotiations between Kaiser Permanente and eight labor unions appeared to remain at an impasse following weekend talks.

The strike will impact Kaiser facilities in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Renée Saldaña, a representative with Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, one of the unions preparing to strike, told The Press Democrat.

That union represents around 1,800 workers in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Saldaña said Sunday, who are prepared to go on strike Wednesday.

Two other unions in the coalition that is preparing to strike also have workers in the Bay Area, though the precise amount locally was not immediately clear on Sunday.

“Given the urgency of this staffing crisis, frontline health care workers are ready to sit down with Kaiser executives whenever they are ready to bargain in good faith over lasting solutions so patients can be safe and get the care they deserve— including the remainder of the weekend and into next week,” Saldaña said. “However, no agreement can be made until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices.”

A representative for Kaiser did not respond to an email sent Sunday seeking additional details about how the strike could impact local facilities.

In a company statement released over the weekend, Kaiser officials said they “remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement and avoid an unnecessary strike, which the Coalition unions have called for starting on Wednesday morning, Oct 4.”

Union leaders and management representatives continued to bargain through the weekend.

The current contract expired on Sept. 30.

Union members have accused the nonprofit health care giant of being unwilling to offer better pay raises to workers strapped by rising costs of living despite earning more than $24 billion in profit over the last five years.

Arlene Peasnall, Kaiser Permanente’s senior vice president for human resources, told the Associated Press that the company seeks “to reach a mutually beneficial agreement before any work stoppage occurs.” But she also said Kaiser would take measures to blunt the impact of a walkout.

In its statement over the weekend, company officials argued Kaiser offers the most competitive pay in all the markets it works in and is hiring to fill staffing shortfalls. But union representatives say a staffing shortfall is both hurting patient care and burning out workers in hospitals and other Kaiser facilities.

If it occurs, the strike would be the largest worker walkout in the history of U.S. health care, according to the unions.

The nurses, technicians and other health care workers could take to the picket line at the same time as a growing auto worker strike. As of this weekend, around 18,000 autoworkers were striking in an action that has drawn significant political attention, including visits to Detroit from President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

