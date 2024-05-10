Amid growing concern about the adverse impact of social media on young minds, some mental health professionals believe the time is right for reinforcing healthy online habits.

In an interview with The Press Democrat, Dr. Kathryn Erickson-Ridout, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, said in general mental health disorders have a lot less stigma today than in previous generation.

The pandemic, she said, brought a lot of awareness to symptoms of depression and anxiety. And, in the North Bay and surrounding areas, communitywide trauma from years of wildfires have pushed mental health symptoms like post-traumatic stress disorder into the mainstream, she said.

Erickson-Ridout said the ground is fertile for talking to youth about the effects of social media. She discussed the latest research around the effects of social media, related symptoms and tips for parents who want to reduce their kids’ screen-time.

This excerpt of the interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Press Democrat: How are the connections made on social media different from those made in real life?

Erickson-Ridout: They’re connections but they’re not true connections. You have friends on Facebook, you have followers. But do you really know these people? Are they individuals that you're having deep conversations with about how you're feeling and how your day is going? Usually not. So your real friends or your real social supports are likely different than your friends in social media.

Q: What kind of fallout can come from interacting in that kind of virtual environment?

A: (Some) people feel kind of dis-inhibited toward vocalizing all sorts of views as related to these posts. Sometimes, you have trolls who will say very mean things, where they might not say those types of things in real life, they'd have more self control there. So it's a very artificial environment.

Q: Are young people modeling “real world” relationships on those they’ve made on social medial?

A: Research suggests, yes. As human beings, most communication is nonverbal. And when you're on social media, you lose those cues. When children were sheltering in place and not able go school and lacked that real social interaction outside of maybe their families, there’s research to suggest that they lost the ability to kind of read and reciprocate social cues.

When you think back to your childhood experiences of having that heart to heart with someone in a (school) hallway, part of what led to that moment was something in their voice, something in their body language that made you feel safe to communicate with that person. We don't have that online. A child or youth might take the chance and be vulnerable with someone (online), but without those cues and without the social reciprocity that is inherent to human interaction, they might not get the response that they need.

Q: What are some of the symptoms, the mental health harm of too much social media?

A: Most commonly, you see symptoms of depression or anxiety. Depression is defined as a number of symptoms, including depressed mood, not being able to enjoy things like you used to; changes in your sleep, appetite; your ability to move around, your ability to concentrate; feelings of guilt or lack of self worth; and potentially thoughts of suicide.

Certainly, social media has been shown to increase feelings of depression. There’s the colloquial term “FOMO” — Fear Of Missing Out — feeling like you're not part of the group, feeling excluded, feeling sad that maybe your life isn't as good as someone else's, where theirs probably isn't really like that either.

Certainly, there are symptoms of anxiety as well, where you have multiple worries about your social interactions or about aspects of your life. You can start to feel inadequate, when you start to compare yourself to others or maybe like no one cares when you put yourself out there and you don't quite get the response that you need.

Or someone puts a mean comment that they weren't really thinking about, potentially, because the social media platform really begets the ability to dehumanize an individual. You don't necessarily view them as a human, you view them as a post.

Q: So what can we do to counter this?

A: Social media is a reality in our life. Taking away and banning it could have consequences as well. If your child is the only one not on social media, that can be difficult. But really understanding and having check-ins … with your children … how is their mood, ask them to maybe track their mood as they use social media. “How did you feel before, what were some of the thoughts and feelings that you had while using it? How is social media impacting your mood and thoughts?”

And then limiting the time. There's different controls you can put on devices to limit social media time, limit the content. Or just the old fashioned kitchen timer.

Q: Limiting a child’s use of social media isn’t as easy as turning off the television with previous generations. It’s ubiquitous. What do you tell a parent who wants to do the right thing?

A: Are you going to take away their phone and their tablet and the computer and their watch and make sure that they have no access to any of those things? That's one strategy, maybe that will work for some families, but it’s probably not realistic.

So having conversations and true connections between parents and children and understanding their use … I saw this one study that showed that there's a big difference between screen time when it's just the child looking at the screen alone, versus you sitting with your child and watching whatever it might be and interacting with them around it.

That also led to decreased utilization of screen time by the child because they got disinterested. They were like, “I'd rather interact with you.” So finding ways to connect with your children around social media, understanding what they're doing online and having real conversations, like, “Hey, look, I noticed before you got online you were pretty happy and then after you're kind of grumpy now.”

Having those real conversations to check in can be helpful. But it's hard and it's harder as the kids get older.

