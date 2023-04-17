Kaiser Roseville shooting suspect, also tied to Capitol shutdown, to appear in court

Jackson Adam Pinney, accused of threatening the state Capitol and firing at a Roseville hospital during a two-city shooting spree last week, was to appear Monday afternoon at a Placer County courtroom on a host of charges including attempted murder.

Pinney appeared behind plexiglass shackled at the waist and wrists as he listened to the charges against him from Placer Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Penney. Pinney’s court-appointed attorney asked to push back arraignment to Thursday. Pinney will also be up for a bail review at the slated 8:30 a.m. hearing. He remains held without bail pending the Thursday court date.

Pinney, 30, of Hayward will face allegations of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle and at an inhabited dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the April 12 spree at his scheduled 1 p.m. arraignment at Roseville’s Santucci Justice Center.

The Bay Area man has been held in Placer County custody without bail since his April 13 arrest near Douglas Boulevard and Auburn-Folsom Road.

Investigators said Pinney, a convicted felon with crimes out of Alameda and Stanislaus counties, was behind the credible threat last Thursday that cleared the Capitol and sent the state Senate to an alternate location.

Police linked him to a series of shootings the previous night in Citrus Heights and Roseville that began at a Citrus Heights business near Auburn Boulevard and Twin Oaks Avenue.

The gunfire continued into Roseville, where police said Pinney shot rounds from his truck before taking aim at Kaiser Roseville Medical Center’s Women’s and Children’s Center on Douglas Boulevard.

No one was hurt in the shootings.