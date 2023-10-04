Kaiser workers hit the picket line in Sonoma County

Hundreds of medical workers began picketing at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center at 6 a.m. this morning, joining tens of thousands of others in multiple states in what is expected to be the largest health care worker strike in U.S. history.

The statewide strike impacts roughly 1,800 Sonoma County workers represented by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, one of the unions involved in the planned three-day walkout.

Across seven states, including Oregon, Washington and Colorado, some 75,000 workers are expected to walk off the job, most of those in California.

Kaiser workers say they’re striking to protest chronic understaffing that both threatens patient safety and timely medical care. They’re also calling for higher wages, including a minimum wage of $25.

Kaiser says it is trying to reach a “fair and equitable” agreement that ensures high quality, accessible care at an affordable cost, which the provider said is something its members have come to expect.

In Sonoma County, SEIU-UHW represents a wide variety of health care workers, including licensed vocational nurses, medical assistants, front desk clerical staff, lab technicians, housekeeping workers, imaging staff, emergency department technicians and staff that assist nurses and walk, feed and bathe patients.

The labor dispute comes only days after the workers’ current four-year contract ended on Sept. 30. Labor negotiations have been taking place over the past few months.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.