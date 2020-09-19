Kansas diner feeds laid-off workers while it’s shuttered during pandemic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Everyone was hungry, and the free sack lunches Meg Heriford has been handing out at her shuttered diner since the pandemic began disappeared with alarming speed.

Before the shutdown, Ladybird Diner was a busy spot on the main street of this college town, where up to 600 people a day packed into the tiny space, a swirl of chaos and vitality, pancakes and pie — coconut cream with lofty meringue, apple with rustic latticework and the one they called the Duchess, with a sour cream custard, blackberries and topped with oat crumble.

The "Fresh Daily" case was empty now, the turquoise vinyl booths devoid of diners and the rotating dessert tower turned into temporary storage for loaves of bread.

Days after Heriford closed her doors in March and laid off her staff, she and two former employees began making sack lunches for anybody in town who needed one — "no strings, no questions, no substitutions." The need was acute — the homeless population had been increasing even before the pandemic, and 9,100 people in the county out of work, about a quarter of them from the food service industry.

At first, it was a simple: white paper bags with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and some chips, but word spread quickly. Eventually they were feeding more than 200 a day in a program funded by community donations, some 13,000 meals for furloughed factory workers, laid-off bartenders, cleaners with no homes to clean, mechanics with nothing to repair.

Now, her state is in the middle of a rocky reopening and Heriford, 46, finds herself facing the same tough decisions many restaurateurs and chefs are grappling with across the country as the restaurant industry recovery has stalled and the United States remains in the grip of the deadly coronavirus.

In the heart of this pandemic summer, some restaurants have yet to reopen, still struggling to find a workable way forward with diminished capacity or takeout only. Others tried to restart, only to shut down again as cases surged. And many more are gone forever — more than 20,000 restaurants have closed nationwide since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association, with tens of thousands more expected to close.

In Lawrence's downtown, nearly a third of the restaurants have either delayed reopening, reopened and then scuttled indoor dining — or closed all together.

Heriford faced an agonizing choice — should she try to reopen Ladybird Diner as it was, and if so, what about the people she's feeding — the newly destitute families who come shyly, pushing their masked kids to the front of the line? Or Jerry, the local busker who treats her to a slightly off-key serenade every day?

She's been a small-business owner and a fixture in this Midwestern town for years, but now the pandemic had changed everything. And changed her.

"This is noble work, feeding people. I don't want to cheapen it, to try to cram as many nickels as I can into the piggy bank," she said.

But she also had her own family to feed.

A growing need

They were already waiting in line when by the time the doors opened. First came some homeless residents, toting backpacks and bedrolls, whom Heriford fondly calls "the regulars." The families and those who have been recently laid off, unused to the formalities of need, waited in their cars.

Heriford and former employee Erin Brown wheeled out three tall racks of roast beef and cheese sandwiches, brats and pasta in paper cartons, the scent of garlic and tomato sauce wafting through the warm summer air.

"Hi, good morning!" Heriford said. "Let's do kids first."

The crowd pressed in.

"Can I take two?" one woman asked.

"Can I take one for my fiance?" asked another.

"You can always take as much as you need," said Brown.

An unemployed landscaper arrived with his 11-year-old son in tow, breathless.

"Am I too late?" he asked. "I thought I was early."

Jerry, the busker with a white sea captain's beard, took two roast beef sandwiches to his favorite bench and ate, watching as the rest of the lunches disappeared so quickly Heriford was left shaken.

Before, it was fun to run out of things at the diner, to hear the call of "86 coconut cream!" ringing from server to server in the tightly packed cafe. Now when they run out, Heriford has to direct people to the Salvation Army or the church up the street, or quickly throw together a make-do bag with whatever extras they have in hand.

"It felt really awful. It went so fast," Heriford said. "That sense of urgency feels overwhelming. People were stressing out. I was thinking, 'Oh, my God, what am I going to do with all these hungry people?'"

Lawrence is a liberal bastion in a county of 121,400 residents in a red state where life revolves around the University of Kansas. With a plethora of students and service workers, the county has a far higher percentage of people living in poverty than the state overall — 18 percent vs. 12 percent. Its homeless census grew 39 percent over the past two years, which organizers said was from better counting as well as increased need.