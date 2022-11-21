Subscribe

Kanye West says he’s running for president, working on campaign with Milo Yiannopoulos

PETER SBLENDORIO, THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS (TNS)
November 21, 2022, 3:06PM
Kanye West is tuning up for another presidential run.

The rapper said he’s “working on the campaign” with right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, according to a video published Sunday by the celebrity gossip website X17.

“Thanks, I accept,” Yiannopoulos says in the video when asked if that’s an official announcement.

The Grammy-winning West, 45, ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 election, receiving about 70,000 votes across 12 states.

The “Famous” rapper has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks due to repeated antisemitic comments. Instagram and Twitter temporarily restricted his accounts last month, while Adidas terminated its popular “Yeezy” collaboration of shoes and clothing.

West wrote Sunday on Twitter that he was posting to test if his account worked, then said “Shalom : )” in a subsequent tweet.

