Karen Dutton, ’gatekeeper’ to Sonoma County DA Gene Tunney, dies at 83

For a time there was one way to Gene Tunney, from 1974 to 1994 Sonoma County’s regal and boldly assertive district attorney. And that was through Karen Dutton.

“She was his gatekeeper,” said J. Michael Mullins, who served as Tunney’s chief deputy before succeeding him as DA. “What a hard job. Tunney was mercurial and extremely demanding.”

As Tunney’s executive legal assistant, Dutton placed and received all of his phone calls and she intercepted all manner of people, some of them quite worked up or downright hostile, who walked into the District Attorney’s Office intent on confronting the county’s top prosecutor.

Dutton’s husband of 38 years, George Dutton, recalls the day she came home from work to share that she’d answered the phone to discover Gov. George Deukmejian was on the line. She said Tunney directed her, “Tell him I’m not here! He’d bore his own mother to death.”

Karen Dutton, in her private life an animal advocate admired also as a fine pianist and an ultimate hostess, died Monday at her home after battling cancer. The longtime Healdsburg resident was 83.

She worked 15 years in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, then in retirement became a stalwart of the former Healdsburg Animal Shelter, now part of the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Her husband said there is no doubt that what is now the society’s Healdsburg campus would not exist were it not for her.

“She worked very, very hard on that,” George Dutton said. “She was deeply dedicated to animals.”

The former Karen O’Kelly was born in Chicago in 1936 and as a child moved with her mother, Alice Holmes, and sister, Allison, to Delmar, Iowa, to live with her grandmother. As a child she applied herself wholeheartedly to piano lessons and came to play well.

She was 11 when she relocated in 1947 to Healdsburg, where her mother married Norman Schwietert, a teacher at Healdsburg High School. Karen O’Kelly went on to graduate from Healdsburg High in 1954. Two years later she marred Ron Silveira and they started a family with the arrival of the first of six children.

Karen Silveira had divorced and started work at the District Attorney’s Office when a colleague, deputy district attorney and future judge Ray Giordano, introduced her to George Dutton. He was a divorced father of two children and a member of the pioneer Dutton family that first settled in Sonoma County nearly 140 years ago. Dutton was a brother of Warren Dutton Jr., the acclaimed and versatile farmer and wine grape grower who died at 58 in 2001.

George Dutton and the former Karen O’Kelly married in 1982. George Dutton was awed by his wife’s dedication to her boss, district attorney Tunney.

Though a committed feminist, Karen Dutton took the son of former world heavyweight boxing champion James Joseph “Gene” Tunney his coffee and newspaper every workday morning, answered and dialed all of his phone calls and greeted and questioned everyone who walked in hoping to see him.

“She took care of him like one of her children,” George Dutton said.

Mullins recalls Karen Dutton calmly and expertly intervening with the parade of crime suspects, victims and their family members, defense attorneys, news reporters, elected officials and others who walked or stormed into the DA’s office in the courthouse.

“Somehow she navigated all that,” Mullins said. “She had to buffer a lot. She protected Tunney.”

Mullins added, “She took care of me, too.” He remembers the times that Dutton came to alert him about the mood Tunney was in or the demand that was about to arrive at Mullins’ desk.

“She gave me the early warning,” he said. “Karen had wonderful radar. ... Everybody loved her.”

Dutton’s retirement in 1992 freed her up to dedicate more time to advocating for animals and for the construction of a new animal shelter in Healdsburg. Another of her primary avocations was music; she played the piano beautifully and encouraged and supported a grandson, Nikolas Brady, who early on displayed great potential as a classical pianist.

Dutton and her husband were longtime patrons of the Santa Rosa Symphony, typically taking in the Sunday afternoon performances.

In addition to her husband, Dutton is survived by their children, Marcy Lenhardt of Santa Rosa, Mitch Silveira of Healdsburg, Brenda Abrahams of Windsor, Jill Silveira of San Rafael, Sally Silveira of Healdsburg, Jim Dutton of Boise, Idaho; Stephanie Dutton of Seattle, Washington, and Mary Dutton, of Port Townsend, Washington; and by sister Deborah Smith of Kelseyville, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dutton’s family plans to host a celebration of her life once it is again safe for people to gather.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Healdsburg shelter of the Humane Society of Sonoma County, P.O. Box 1296, Santa Rosa 95402-1296, or https://humanesocietysoco.org/donate.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.