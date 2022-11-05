The Sonoma Coast would at first seem an unlikely place to find Russia’s chief liaison to the U.S. in the midst of an unpopular and grinding war being waged on the other side of the world.

But Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was there Friday, checking in at Fort Ross State Historic Park, a post once occupied by his countrymen and where his nation still has ties.

So, too, was Kashia Tribal Chairman Reno Franklin, and he had a message for the ambassador: “Pursue peace.”

Franklin said he told Antonov he “hoped you would find peace and compassion in the way you go forward, and that you would consider the effects on the children of Ukraine.”

“Peace and compassion has to start with the children, right? It has to start with children,” Franklin said he told Antonov.

Fort Ross, now part of the California State Parks system, was established in 1812 by Russians drawn to the region by an abundant supply of sea otters that could be hunted for fur and the potential for trade with the Spanish.

It was built on the site of a Kashia village known as Metini without consultation with the Indigenous people, though the relationship was smoothed over in 1817 through a treaty between Russia and what is now the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians.

The two parties still honor that treaty, which has brought the two men together once before, when Antonov described Kashia as “a friend of Mother Russia” and told Franklin, “the enemy of Kashia is the enemy of Mother Russia,” he recalled.

So it was as a friend, Franklin said, that he felt compelled and obligated to take advantage of their meeting this week to plant the seed of peace with respect and honesty, on behalf of the tribe, for the children of Ukraine and Russia.

Franklin said he has been disturbed by the targeting of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since Russia’s February invasion, especially apartment buildings, and simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to address it.

After an exchange of traditional gifts at the fort during a meeting attended by state park district officials and the head of the Fort Ross Conservancy, the two men sat in front of a fireplace and talked.

Franklin said he told Antonov the Kashia would be praying for the safety of Ukrainian and Russian children, but that “sometimes your friends have to be honest” and frank. And in that moment, he asked Antonov to deliver his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said Antonov looked him “in the eye” and said “your message is received, and thank you for delivering it to me.”

Franklin said he feels assured his tribe’s message will be passed on. Whether it spurs any change is a different question.

“We all need to take the opportunities to promote peace when we can,” he said.

Antonov also set flowers on the graves of Russian soldiers during his stop.

