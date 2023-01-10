Kayakers paddle along flooded streets of Santa Barbara amid California storm

An atmospheric river unleashed an onslaught of rain over Central California's Santa Barbara County on Monday and low-lying streets near downtown Santa Barbara were inundated with flood waters.

A man was spotted by News Channel 31-2. paddling a kayak down a road covered with water in the Lower Eastside neighborhood where Mission Creek caused flooding. Water covered West Cota and Bath streets and the Santa Barbara Police Department warned motorists to not drive through waters.

Streets are floated in Santa Barbara’s east side. You can see a man kayaking down the street. pic.twitter.com/qrwTKtzN6e — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) January 9, 2023

Video footage showed a river of water flowing down State Street, the city's main commercial district lined with shops and restaurants.

Amid the torrential rain and flooding, the city of Santa Barbara issued a shelter in place order for Lower Eastside/Riviera and Santa Barbara. "Stay inside or go to high ground," the city said.

Get the latest information from the County of Santa Barbara at readysbc.org.

Highway 101 was closed in multiple locations in the Santa Barbara area due to flooding.

"The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads," the Santa Barbara Independent reported at 7:30 p.m.

"US 101 is closed between SR 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Blvd near Santa Barbara due to flooding and weather conditions. Please stay home and do not drive today if at all possible," the California Highway Patrol reported at 2:33 p.m.

An evacuation order was issued for Montecito, a wealthy enclave to the south of downtown Santa Barbara. "Leave now!" the fire department warned. (Read more about the Montecito evacuation on SFGATE.)

All Santa Barbara County schools are closed on Jan. 10 due to the flooding and storm. Flood waters shut down Santa Barbara Airport, with "all commercial flights canceled until further notice," according to the airport's website.

In northern Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said 20 homes were evacuated due to flooding in the 4200 block of Hibiscus. The agency said 10 to 15 homes were damaged and at least 500 homes were impacted. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service shared on Twitter at 5 p.m.that San Marcos pass in Santa Barbara County had received 12.88 inches so far in the storm. "More moderate to heavy rain across the area at times through Tuesday," the weather service said.