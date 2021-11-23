Kaylee Tornay: We couldn’t do this without subscribers

There are times when I hang up with a source or leave an interview, and I look up at the sky and think, “This is the greatest job ever.”

Each day as a Press Democrat reporter, I talk to people, learn about their work and their worlds, and pass on that information to you, our readers. There’s an incredible sense of responsibility and joy in that work, and it’s the only thing I have ever realistically imagined myself doing.

But there are other times when I learn a colleague in another newsroom has been laid off, or is fighting an exhausting battle for compensation that honors the value and rigor of their work. In those moments, I feel less optimistic -- not just about the opportunities available to journalists -- but what those losses mean for the communities where we live and those places we serve with meaningful local stories.

But, in Sonoma County, I’m grateful much more frequently than I’m worried.

The level of passionate engagement and desire for local information among North Bay residents is not something my colleagues or I take for granted. Readers and sources demonstrate each week how much value they place in our storytelling — be that through praise, criticism, sharing articles or subscribing.

Part of our responsibility as local journalists is to convey that our work is done in partnership with each of you, every day. So, I thank so many of you for being partners, readers and subscribers. Your loyalty really matters, and we couldn’t do this without you.

Kaylee Tornay

Education reporter