Keeping our stories about Santa Rosa’s courthouse, earthquakes straight

GAYE LEBARON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2021, 11:14PM

History is confusing. No doubt about that. And the more “ancient” it becomes, the more muddled the discussion. Take, for example, names of things — like schools and streets. But not today, thank you. That would be a good way to ruin what promises to be a pleasant Sunday in spring.

Instead, let’s talk about courthouses. The first one in Santa Rosa was temporary, completed soon after an election that moved the county seat from Sonoma to Santa Rosa in 1854. It was replaced by a more permanent structure and an adjoining Hall of Records that stood at the corner of Fourth and Mendocino. (Think Exchange Bank in today’s downtown.) The second floor of that courthouse was the county hospital. Clearly not a good arrangement.

Then, in 1884, over some protests, of course, a much more ornate structure, three stories, no hospital, was built in the center of the town’s beloved open plaza. The placement was not universally admired. Santa Rosans had loved their open plaza. But that’s where it stood, firmly, for 22 years, until the earthquake of 1906 knocked it down in a heap of pillars with the ornate dome sitting on a pile of bricks.

In fact, the earthquake of 1906 , known to the world as the Great San Francisco Quake, took out virtually all of Santa Rosa’s central district, including the courthouse. Photos of workmen posing in front of the courthouse dome that was resting on a heap of rubble have been widely reprinted in seismographic volumes. Santa Rosa’s ’06 damage, including an estimated 100 deaths in a population of 6,700, has been used to illustrate the power of that earthquake. Per capita, it killed more people and did more damage than in San Francisco. While more recent quakes — Mexico City in 1985 and Fukushima in 2011 — have knocked it off the top spot, in the 100 years that followed, Santa Rosa was ranked as the city most damaged by any earthquake in the world, ever.

That’s what happened in 1906. And that’s what happened to the first courthouse in the square.

...

By 1910 there was another larger and presumably sturdier structure in the center of the square. Its broad portico and marble lobby and fancy staircase would serve as the county and city’s center point for more than half a century — until 1966, when official concern over its structural safety resulted in a decision to tear it down. The city put the street through the square, and the county built a cluster of less expensive and far less elaborate structures on what was then the north edge of town. Not something a tourist would photograph, no marble lobby, no domes. Effectively, no courthouse at all, but a collection of offices.

Thus, the downtown square provides just a memory of what it used to be. And apparently it has become a source of confusion to those who believe (because they have been told by others who believe) that the Empire Building on the west edge of the plaza — now the elegant Hotel E — WAS the courthouse.

I have heard that non-factoid from several people in recent years. It’s understandable, if dead wrong. The Empire Building was the last remnant of the old downtown and certainly charming enough, with its clock tower, to be a respectable, if way-too-small, courthouse.

...

That is just one thing that is so not true. There is another prevalent belief among people who have come to make our city more populous and important in the past 50 years. And that is that the courthouse they well remember fell down in the 1969 earthquake. That’s not true either.

It had been gone three years. And a chunk of the bar trade on bordering streets had vanished with it. The fittings and slabs of marble from walls and stairs had been sold at auction on the steps — desks and file cabinets and marble countertops from “the old courthouse” are still treasured as family heirlooms. The building’s planned destruction beat the twin earthquakes of 1969 by three years.

...

The two quakes of Oct. 1, 1969, nearly identical in magnitude and intensity, were the strongest to hit town since the devastating ’06 adventure. But they actually did little apparent damage. Several of Rosenberg’s department store’s front windows sailed into the street; a brick wall on Third Street collapsed on a parked car. There were several minor injuries, no deaths. But there were few if any pedestrians on the streets at 9 p.m. (Want to talk about change?)

The shaking, however, alarmed city officials enough to take advantage of federal urban renewal funds to “remake” the downtown in the 1970s, inspecting all the business structures, requiring upgrades and changes and the removal of two large hotels and other significant business buildings on Third, Fourth and Fifth streets. Older structures, beneath the overhead freeway, were razed to build a mall, much in vogue at the time, closing streets that once headed west.

So, while it was too late to take the courthouse, the quakes of ’69 did change the town dramatically. You might say that the only way the 1910 courthouse cleverly escaped earthquake damage and what followed was by not being there anymore.

OK. Now you are qualified to take people on a history walk around Old Courthouse Square and tell them how it used to be on those streets. You can also report that some things don’t change. There are still several “watering holes” on the “old courthouse trail.”

...

Now, allow me a moment of personal privilege, please, on quite another subject. I must note that another important date in local history has just been established — April 30, 2021, the day Chris Smith retired.

Press Democrat columnist Chris Smith with some of the press passes and columnist photos from his 40 years at the paper. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Old columnists, unlike old soldiers, often refuse to fade away. So, we can hope that we haven’t seen, heard or read the last of this guy, who not only covered like a blanket nearly every “beat” the editors handed him but established himself as a columnist who could assemble “people stories” so cheerful and positive that every Smith-column morning started the day out well. Some have suggested he made Ann Landers read like the Marquis de Sade.

Seriously, everybody loves Chris. And to speak to that point I now offer some very brief excerpts from a document containing testimony from his colleagues and friends (one and the same), the journalistic elders from the PD’s noble past. This document of love, laughter and tribute was requested and assembled by his son Max and, if admiration and positivity can be measured, know that the recollections rolled out over 43 pages — nearly 8,500 words.

I can only offer brief excerpts as space permits, extracted from the pages of what his wife, Diane Peterson, aptly titled: “Smith — the Man and the Myth.”

...

Cathy Barnett, executive editor (who beat Smith to retirement by four months):

“For you, it’s always been about relationships, both in the newsroom and in the broader community. You earned our trust and told our stories — big and small — in ways that brought us together. While you are clear-eyed about their foibles and motivations, you give people the benefit of the doubt. Your stories gave us hope and called out our common humanity.”

Chris Coursey, former columnist, Santa Rosa mayor and current county supervisor:

“He says it’s final. … Don’t believe it. He’ll keep eulogizing war veterans. … He’ll probably keep writing the do-good fundraiser story on Sunday. Shoot — I’ll bet he’ll be writing my obit someday.”

Randi Rossmann, reporter (retired):

“Smith’s column was a gift that lifted the paper away from what we newsy types did and gave people a breakfast smile. … Then there was also that 2018 Pulitzer Prize he helped us win.”

Mary Callahan, reporter:

“The man loves people. His warmth is genuine, and anyone who meets him knows it right away. He’s just got a thing for humanity, and knows he has the opportunity to highlight it, enrich it, glorify it, so he does.”

Robert Digitale, reporter (retired):

“Perhaps it’s that twinkle in your eye that can make us laugh. … However, I think the best delight comes from the way you strive to connect with and care for others.”

Tim Tesconi, reporter (retired):

Remembering “the impromptu after-work gatherings for drinks you orchestrated so we could laugh and commiserate about pointy-headed editors and nasty bureaucrats. It was cheap but beneficial therapy as we all worked so very hard to make The Press Democrat the best it could be. You cared deeply about telling stories and doing the right thing. It was contagious to those of us in your orbit.

“I think the best delight comes from the way you strive to connect with and care for others. … It’s that twinkle in your eye that makes us laugh…”

Summing up: That’s two twinkles. And a ton of love.

