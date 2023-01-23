‘Bigger than Roe’: Keeping the fight alive

Hundreds turned out Sunday for the “Bigger than Roe” march and rally in Sonoma to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling that established constitutional protections for abortions, a decision that was overturned last year.

The local event was one of many gatherings held across the country in response to the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling last June. In the seven months since, 13 states have outlawed abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions.

The national Women's March group spearheaded about 180 “Bigger than Roe” events in various states Sunday, according to the group's website.