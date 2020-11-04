Kelley, Hagele, Palacios way ahead in race for seats on Healdsburg City Council

Voters in Healdsburg were asked this election cycle how they wanted to reshape the majority of their City Council, and responded by choosing the lone incumbent who ran for reelection and two newcomers to fill three seats.

With 80% of precincts reporting, residents appeared to have chosen political newcomer Ariel Kelley, 38, the leading vote-getter with 28%. They also were favoring Councilman David Hagele for a second term, as well as welcoming 25-year-old Skylaer Palacios to the City Council.

Hagele, 51, a commercial real estate broker, and Palacios, a youth counselor at a foster care nonprofit in Sebastopol, were running neck-and-neck for the second and third slots. Each had 22% of the vote. The returns represent double-digit percentage leads for the three leaders, with none of the other candidates topping 10% support.

“It’s really heartwarming and exciting to see,” said Kelley, a county planning commissioner and co-founder of nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg. “Should these results hold and be final, I look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to work for Healdsburg.”

Healdsburg, with its 30% Latino population, this summer became a focal point of the local Black Lives Matter movement. Mayor Leah Gold resigned over comments she made in response to calls to review the city police department’s policies. That led to the four remaining council members — Hagele among them — choosing to appoint 33-year-old Ozzy Jimenez, a local business owner, to complete the 2½ years remaining on Gold’s term. Jimenez is just the third person of color to serve on the council in the city’s 153-year history.

If Palacios, who is of Latino, Black and Indigenous descent, maintains her lead, she would become the fourth — and second in just six months. The former Miss Sonoma County 2014 grew up in Healdsburg and recently moved back during the pandemic after attending Santa Rosa Junior College and graduating from Sonoma State University.

“Man, it means a lot. It shows how much change is possible,” Palacios said. “It makes me realize how much the tides are shifting and how much more empathy people have with issues of race, and equality and equity.”

Dina Grant, 58, of Healdsburg said she voted for each of the winners on the City Council. She said she knows Hagele personally and has appreciated the work he did for the city in his first four-year term, took the nudge from her son to vote for Palacios, and also supported Kelley as someone who has shown a commitment to Healdsburg.

“She called me personally. I just see her out there, she’s trying,” Grant said of Kelley. “And she’s a mom and hardworking. I have six kids and know what it’s like to be a mom and to work.”

Hagele said he was eager to work with his future colleagues and thankful for voters’ support.

“It’s nice to know that the four years of work was acknowledged with the voters returning me to council. This is awesome,” he said.

Of the other three candidates who ran, Charlie Duffy, 69, a retired higher-education administrator, and David Jones, 46, a local investment adviser, each received 10% of the vote in early returns. Doralice Handal, 47, a local wine retailer, received 8% support.

